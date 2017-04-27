Transfer news: PKNS targets Ferreira, PKNP aims for Schrock

BY OOI KIN FAI Follow on Twitter

PKNS FC

After finishing the first half of the season in lowly 9th spot in the Super League, PKNS FC are set to ring the changes in the team as E. Elavarasan seeks to improves fortunes when the second half starts next week. With the mid-season transfer window opening up on 15 May, Elavarasan has started to make his moves.

Goal understands that PKNS will release two existing imports - Patrick Ronaldinho Wleh's place is secure while Lucas Espindola's goals might just keep him in the squad. That means possible exits for Gonzalo Soto and Matias Hadwa. One of the replacements is expected to be Fabio Ferreira who only recently turned down a new contract from Australia's Central Coast Mariners in favour of a move to Malaysia.

The Portuguese Ferreira is a former Chelsea youth player before arriving in Australia to play for amateur club Dulwich Hill. From there, he moved to A-League clubs - first Adelaide United from 2012 to 2015 and then to the Mariners from 2015 until 2017. Ferreira is also the leading chance creator in Mariners in the 2016/17 season with 30 goal-scoring chances created.

PKNP FC

Abu Bakar Fadzim's PKNP FC have been going great guns in their debut season in the Premier League and as things stands halfway through the season - are in third spot with every chance of securing an unbelievable promotion. Having played all games thus far with only three imports, the management has approved for another one to be signed, seeing how well PKNP has done.

Goal understands that the vacant slot which is to be an Asian slot will be filled by Philippines' Stephan Schrock. The 30 year old midfielder who can also operate in full back position, has spent most of his career in Germany playing for Eintracht Frankfurt, Greuther Fürth and TSG Hoffenheim.

The German-born Schrock initially played for Germany at the under-age levels but has since decided to pledge himself to the Azkals. He is currently on a free transfer and negotiations are on-going between PKNP and Schrock's representatives. The nagging point being that Abu Bakar wants Schrock to go through a trial but the player is not too keen to do so.