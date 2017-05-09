Transfer news: Gareth Bale to Man United; Keane to Liverpool

Gareth Bale will sign for Manchester United this summer if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League, according to reports in Diario Gol.

[ MORE: Gilmour signs for Chelsea ]

The report states that Real’s president, Florentino Perez, has become increasingly impatient with Bale’s injury issues and will be allowed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Bale, 27, was said to be close to joining United in the summer of 2013 when he moved to Real from Tottenham Hotspur for a then world-record transfer fee but instead joined Real and he’s had incredible success over the past four seasons.

The Welsh international has suffered recurring calf injuries in recent weeks which saw him limp out of the El Clasico defeat to Barcelona last month. Bale has scored nine times in 24 starts for Real Madrid this season but if he fancies a move back to the Premier League after two UEFA Champions League titles in three full seasons in Spain, then now could be a good time as he’d surely be United’s main attacking threat up top with Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Co. feeding him plenty of chances.

It would take a huge sum to sign Bale but United have the cash, but could they sign both Bale and Antoine Griezmann this summer? Bale is perhaps the next in line at Real to become the main man after Cristiano Ronaldo but with the Portuguese superstar showing no signs of slowing down, perhaps Bale is thinking about moving to United and being the undisputed top dog.

A report in the Daily Mirror claims that Liverpool are winning the race to sign Man United product Michael Keane from Burnley for $32 million.

[ MORE: Premier League permutations ]

Keane, 24, has become one of the most sought after defenders in the Premier League as the United academy product is expected to leave Turf Moor this summer with just a year left on his contract.

After recently making his England debut and excelling, the powerfully poised center back has a host of offers with United, Everton, Liverpool and Chelsea all said to be monitoring his situation closely. However, the report states that Klopp has made Keane his top defensive target this summer as he looks to rebuild a defense which has once again flattered to deceive this season.

With many stating that Virgil Van Dijk is Liverpool’s main defensive target, Southampton’s center back is reportedly valued at over $65 million by Saints. That’s double the price of Keane.

Keane is able to play in either a traditional four-man defense or as part of a three-man backline and his ability to bring the ball out of defense has seen him win many admirers. It must be noted that Keane is a born and bred Manchester United fan, along with his family, so him signing for United’s bitter rivals Liverpool would certainly raise plenty of eyebrows.

The big factor for Keane is that wherever he goes this summer he has to be a regular. Will he get that at United or Liverpool? Maybe. But if he was to sign for a club like Leicester City (who he joined on loan from United in the past), Everton or Southampton then he’d obviously be a regular straight away. Keane has excelled at Burnley after playing regularly in each of the last two seasons and his decision over where he goes next should be all about where he will play the most.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports