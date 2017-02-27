Trades hinging on playoff success are 'in vogue' in the NHL

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, Arizona Coyotes' Martin Hanzal (11) checks Dallas Stars' Devin Shore (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas. No one outside Minnesota is cheering harder for the Wild than the Arizona Coyotes because they get a second-round pick if Martin Hanzal helps them reach the third round, and the Tampa Bay Lightning would love nothing more than Ben Bishop leading the Los Angeles Kings to the Stanley Cup Final. Conditional trades based on a teams playoff success, and a players part in it, are all the rage right now. (AP Photo/Mike Stone, File)

The NHL trade deadline can make for some conflicting interests come playoff time.

No one outside Minnesota is cheering harder for the Wild than the Arizona Coyotes because they get a second-round pick if Martin Hanzal helps Minnesota reach the third round. The Tampa Bay Lightning would love nothing more than Ben Bishop leading the Los Angeles Kings to the Stanley Cup Final.

Conditional trades based on a team's playoff success, and a player's part in it, are all the rage right now in the NHL.

Already, four pre-deadline deals include draft picks contingent on how far a team goes in the playoffs. There were 13 such trades combined at the past four deadlines.

''It's in vogue,'' Florida Panthers president of hockey operations Dale Tallon said. ''It's a creative way of doing things. If you have success, you don't mind paying more. If you're successful and go deeper, you don't mind giving up an extra asset or more of an asset.''

Trades conditional on playoff success sometimes happen in the NFL, like when the Minnesota Vikings acquired quarterback Sam Bradford from the Philadelphia Eagles last year, but they're virtually nonexistent in other North American professional sports leagues outside of protected picks in the NBA. They've become commonplace in the NHL, in part because they've worked out swimmingly a few times.

When the Chicago Blackhawks won it all in 2015, they didn't mind sending an extra second-round pick to the Flyers for Kimmo Timonen for reaching the Cup Final and the defenseman playing in at least half their games. A year earlier, the Kings gave the Columbus Blue Jackets an extra third-round pick to complete a trade for Marian Gaborik after the winger helped them win their second title in three seasons.

The Kings could give up as high as a second-round pick if Bishop wins them the Cup this season but wouldn't surrender much of anything if they miss the playoffs. GM Dean Lombardi, who also made the 2014 Gaborik trade, called it a ''common sense'' way of getting a deal done.

''If I was making a deal here or something and (someone) says, 'I'm giving five first-rounders and you'll win the Cup,' you'll do it,'' Lombardi said. ''You don't mind paying if your team has success.''

The same is true of the Anaheim Ducks, who would give the Dallas Stars a first-round pick instead of a second for Patrick Eaves if they reach the Western Conference final and the winger plays 50 percent or more of their games. After some haggling, Dallas GM Jim Nill said that was the final piece of getting the trade done.

The idea of contenders gambling on themselves makes all the sense in the world. But trade deadline sellers also like the concept.

The Coyotes were looking to get the best deal for Hanzal , so they bet on him contributing to the Wild's success.

''We believe strongly that with Martin, Minnesota has a chance to do some things that could be pretty special, and we want to share in some of that upside,'' Arizona GM John Chayka said. ''We share in the risk, we share in the upside. It's just a creative way to try and bridge the gap and get a deal done.''

Lombardi would love to make salaries and salary-cap hits contingent on playoff success because if a team goes further it's also making more money along the way. But the league doesn't allow that.

Maybe that's for the best because these kinds of trades make things complicated. Vegas Golden Knights GM George McPhee, who sent a conditional pick to Florida in 1998 for Esa Tikkanen the year his Washington Capitals made the Cup Final, pointed out that those trades freeze a lot of potential draft picks that could be pieces of other trades.

''The difficulty in doing that is it ties up a lot of picks,'' McPhee said. ''If they're encumbered you can't use them.''

That hasn't stopped the trend, though, with teams hedging their bets and playing it safe.

''You give yourself a little bit of a protection, too, if you don't quite go as far as you think you will,'' Tallon said.

---

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno