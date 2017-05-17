Traded for Arrieta, Feldman faces Cubs for first time

CHICAGO -- There aren't many former teammates still around from Scott Feldman's tenure with the 2013 Chicago Cubs, but the Cincinnati Reds right-hander maintains fond memories of Wrigley Field.

Feldman starts against the Cubs on Wednesday night when the teams continue a three-game series.

"There's (Anthony) Rizzo and (Hector) Rondon, and that's about it," Feldman said on Tuesday. "I think this is the only team I haven't faced."

Feldman pitched for the Cubs for the first half of a 2013 season in which Chicago lost 96 games during their rebuilding phase. The Cubs traded him to the Baltimore Orioles for right-handed starter Jake Arrieta and reliever Pedro Strop.

Feldman was 7-6 with a 3.46 ERA in 15 starts for the Cubs in 2013. He knows the personality of the ballpark and the shifting winds can that turn routine fly balls into home runs or push balls back in.

"You can't control the wind, unfortunately, or else I'd have it blow in every time," he said. "You can't really re-invent yourself just because the wind's blowing a certain way. Just try to make pitches and hope they hit it on the ground and right at somebody."

Feldman is 2-3 with a 3.59 ERA for the Reds, who signed him to a one-year deal and named him their Opening Day starter. He is coming off a start Friday at San Francisco, a game Cincinnati lost 3-2 in 17 innings. He worked seven innings, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking one.

His last win was a 4-0, four-hit shutout of the Giants on May 7.

Kyle Hendricks, who was acquired by the Cubs for Ryan Dempster in 2012, opposes Feldman on Wednesday.

Hendricks (2-2, 3.40 ERA) is coming off a 3-0 loss May 10 at Colorado, where he allowed three runs (two earned) and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He appears to be regaining his form from last season, as he struck out seven and walked two.

In his past four starts, Hendricks is 1-1 with a 1.52 ERA after beginning the season 1-1 with a 6.19 ERA in his first three outings.

"It's much better," said Hendricks, who is 3-1 with a 3.91 ERA in eight career starts against the Reds. "I'm still on the same track. In my last four starts, everything has picked up."

The Reds (19-19) have lost four straight after their 9-5 setback to Chicago on Tuesday. The Cubs (19-19) snapped a two-game losing streak as Kyle Schwarber, Addison Russell, Rizzo and rookie Ian Haap homered.

Those homers helped Joe Maddon become the eighth active manager to reach 1,000 wins. Maddon is 1,000-870, with most of the victories occurring with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2006-14.

"Part of it is the willingness to take a chance, to not really get stuck in traditional methods, to be willing to try something new," he said. "Fortune does favor the bold. I absolutely believe that."

Maddon joined Bruce Bochy, Dusty Baker, Mike Scioscia, Buck Showalter, Terry Francona, Clint Hurdle and Ned Yost among active managers in the 1,000-win club.