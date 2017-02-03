Trade guide: East teams eyeing home court

The Wizards have won 13 of their last 15 games. (AP)

The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks, a former 20-year executive with the Nets, looks at each team’s roster and trade assets, as well as examining the track record of each team’s general manager during previous trade deadlines.

A look at three teams fighting for home court in the East as the Feb. 23 trade deadline approaches.

WASHINGTON

Roster

Player Value Insider info

1. John Wall All-Star

2. Bradley Beal Core

3. Otto Porter Core RFA expiring contract

4. Markieff Morris Key starter

5. Marcin Gortat Key starter

6. Kelly Oubre Jr. Top reserve

7. Trey Burke Rotation RFA expiring contract

8. Jason Smith Rotation

9. Tomas Satoransky Rotation/development

10. Ian Mahinmi Injured/rotation

11. Sheldon McClellan Rotation/development 2017-18 no protection

12. Andrew Nicholson Roster

13. Marcus Thornton Roster Expiring contract

14. Daniel Ochefu Development 2017-18 no protection

15. Danuel House Development 2017-18 no protection

Trade assets

Washington is top heavy, featuring a starting unit that has kept the Wizards in contention for home court. But the bench features development projects and high-priced free-agent acquisitions (Mahinmi, Nicholson and Smith) who have battled injury and inconsistency.

While Washington has its own first- and second-round picks in June’s draft to discuss in trade talks, the Wizards’ roster – outside of the starting five and Oubre – has limited value.

Should be off the table

In addition to core players Wall, Beal and Porter, general manager Ernie Grunfeld should not entertain offers for the team’s first-round picks.

Though the Morris swap for a lottery pick last year returned good value, the Wizards’ future cap situation will force Washington to use the draft to build its roster.

Washington’s flexibility for the next two seasons was limited by the additions of Mahinmi, Smith and Nicholson, and the max contract of Bradley Beal.

Now with $95 million in committed salaries in July (not including Porter) and $98 million in 2018-19, finding value in the first and second rounds will be key to bolstering a bench that ranks in the bottom of the NBA.

