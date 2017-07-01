Tour de France favorite Alejandro Valverde abandons race after brutal Stage 1 crash

C: During Obama's presidency adults 18-34 were more likely to be living in their parent's basement than in their own home with a spouse or partner. That hasn’t been the case in 130 years in America - and it is cause for great concern. It’s impossible to ignore the role that the Obama economy played in keeping young adults, especially men, in the cellar. ObamaCare has devestated full-time employment opportunities for college graduates, forcing many graduates into part-time roles without benefits. The share of young men with jobs, says Pew, peaked at 84 percent in 1960 but plunged to just 70 percent by 2015. The worst in US history. In particular, Obamanomics took its toll on the American people. Given the weak Obama economy and the few job opportunities facing young adults, living in the basement was part of the private safety net parents and children used as a coping mechanism according to Pew. Indeed, under President Obama, America did NOT see a single year with growth of 3 percent or more. That is an abysmal record of abject failure. In fact, it is the worst in US history. Under Obama, poverty was way up, median income’s were way down, take home pay was the worst in US history, opioid addiction was out-of-control and suicides were at an all-time high. Nothing spells hopelessness like suicide and Obama. More folks (over 48 million) are on food stamps since Obama and that is more than at any time in US history. More Americans completely gave up looking for jobs under the despair of the Obama years and many are completely out of the labor force - counted as phantoms by Obama. Indeed, to Obama these people were forgotten - they did not exist - phantoms. Sure, life with Mom and Dad may not be the worst thing in the world - your laundry gets done and you're fed well. But this hurts a graduate's job prospects immeasurably. When grown kids were at home because they could not find work in Obama's America, it means they’re falling short of their economic hopes, aspirations and potential. In fact, the whole nation’s fell short during the Obama presidency. Under Obama virtually every economic category was the worst in US history. President Trump is revving up the economy BIG, big-time. That has done well for America and its kids (and their folks!) a huge service. As it stands today, Obama and his failed Obamanomics rates his presidency as the 4th worst presidency, in terms of the economy, in US history. And he will surely be ranked among the 2nd or 3rd worst in US history. What a shameful record of failure and ineptitude. But that is the America President Trump inhereted. What a shameful fool Obama was and what incredible damage he did to the economic aspirations of so many Americans. Be thankful we now have our dear, President Trump!