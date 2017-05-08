Tour Confidential: Does John Daly still move the needle?

Every Sunday night, GOLF.com conducts an e-mail roundtable with writers from Sports Illustrated and GOLF Magazine. Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com.

1. John Daly won for the first time on the Champions tour, at the Insperity Championship, which was his first victory since the 2004 Buick Invitational. Does this move the needle for you on Daly and/or the senior circuit?

Shane Bacon, golf analyst, Fox Sports (@shanebacon): Anything John Daly has done his entire career moves the needle. He's the anti-modern golfer in every possible way and that fits perfectly on the PGA Tour Champions. In a stretch of golf where the PGA Tour, the European tour and the LPGA tried out different formats, a man in American flag pants with a cigarette dangling took down his first trophy on the 50-plus tour. It seems to fit all too perfectly. There are few names in golf that force the general public to do a double-take when scrolling the Internet like "John Daly" does. Good to see him close that one out.

Josh Sens, contributing writer, GOLF (@JoshSens): Agreed on all of the above. Another way of saying anti-modern golfer is to say that all his flaws and vulnerabilities are in plain view, and he doesn't try to hide them. A little bit of humanity goes a long way. And Daly is as real and raw as anyone who has ever played the game. Compare that to so many stars whose every word and deed seem agent-scripted, designed either to deflect or defer. Who doesn't root for Daly?

Alan Shipnuck, senior writer, Sports Illustrated (@AlanShipnuck): It's a fun one-day story because, as Shane and Josh make plain, Daly still has his fans. But nothing associated with the Champions tour really moves the needle. I guess if Daly went on an Irwinesque run we'd all have to pay attention, but given his chronic instability that seems highly unlikely.

Michael Bamberger, senior writer, Sports Illustrated: The only thing I get from it, and I have been mocked for saying this by people who know of what they speak, that Daly, along with Fred Couples, is likely the single most talented natural golfer I have ever seen.

John Wood, caddie for Matt Kuchar (@johnwould): I guess relatively it moves the needle for the Champions tour. If there's one guy outside of Freddy who will sell tickets and get people to their television sets for a Champions event, it's John Daly. It would be a big boon for them if he starts winning and competing consistently out there.

2. Days after saying that PGA Tour players who go off in the early weekday groups are more likely to get timed for slow play, Brian Harman played his way into more favorable tee times, making birdie at the last two holes to win the Wells Fargo Championship. What surprised you most: Harman's win? Dustin Johnson's flirting with a fourth straight victory after a four-week layoff? Jon Rahm's near victory? Or the inability of Patrick Reed to close the deal?

Bacon: Is it OK if I say none of the above? Harman has been trending toward a victory with two top-13 finishes in his three previous non-team tournaments on Tour, DJ is DJ, Rahm is Rahm and Patrick Reed's season has looked a lot like this with one step forward and two steps back. With a packed leaderboard like we had Sunday at the Wells Fargo, the man that makes the final putt, or in this case, putts, is going to walk away with the trophy, and that was Harman.

Bamberger: Sir Bacon! All four of those are interesting developments. Rahm just looks like a guy who hits it TOO FAR and then he does. That shot into 18 was crazy. On Saturday, I heard a good one: Harman was playing in the Walker Cup at Merion. On 14, he holes out a ridiculous pitch from the rough. He tips his hat and says, "Brian Harman, ladies and gentlemen. Brian Harman." Can't vouch for it but it sounds right and reminds me of this: these guys know they are good. That putt. OMG.

Sens: And the putter has always been Harman's strength. No major surprises here. But I can't say I was counting on DJ to reenter the fray post-injury and immediately contend. I thought he might ease his way back with a middle-of-the-pack finish. I thought wrong, which is also not surprising.

Shipnuck: The big story for me is that Dustin is still playing lights-out golf, despite missing a month. I can't wait to see what he does this summer at the majors.

