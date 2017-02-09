Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool Preview

Liverpool have gone from Premier League title contenders to top-flight also-rans in the space of a month.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds (13-7-4) have not won a game in the Premier League since the start of 2017. That's five straight matches in which the previously high-flying Reds have dropped points.

And Saturday's matchup with second-place Tottenham Hotspur (14-8-2) does not offer an easy way out of that rut. Yet Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has surprisingly come out in defence of his opposite number.

"I cannot speak for another coach, but all the managers, Klopp with his experience, are clever enough to provide good balance," Pochettino said. "What can we do? Some people talk and give their opinions and we need to respect that.

"If you win you are a genius. If you don't win you are criticised. You just need to be natural, spontaneous and believe in the way you play. Use your methods. It's an easy answer: work in the way you believe and you can achieve big things."

The way that Liverpool, also 1-4-5 over all competitions in '17 - currently work has seen them struggle to break down lower league opponents. Yet that same high-pressing style has achieved great success against the top six sides, with Liverpool 3-4-0 this season against their fellow Champions League-chasing rivals.

A trip to White Hart Lane earlier this season saw Liverpool dominate Tottenham for much of a 1-1 draw. Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum believes that will give his team confidence when the two meet at Anfield in the day's late kick-off.

"To be fair, in the big games it's been the best kind of football we've played this season, so I think it's easier for everyone to perform in those kind of games," Wijnaldum said. "I don't think it's only me, but the whole team. It makes it easier for me because if we deliver as a team, it is easier for each player to show their quality - and that's what I've had in the big games.

"Sometimes you're in a flow and sometimes not. We're in a situation where we're not in a flow, but we must have confidence and faith we can change it. We must make sure we get back on track, play like we did before to get more confidence and start winning games."

Liverpool should be close to having a full-strength side with only central defensive options Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan facing late fitness tests.

In contrast, Tottenham will be needing to find a solution to an injury-inspired weakness on the left side of their defence. Both left-sided centre-back Jan Vertonghen and left-back Danny Rose will miss Saturday's match, joining long-term absentee Erik Lamela on the sidelines.

Tottenham have finished above Liverpool in all but one of the last six seasons, but have not enjoyed such head-to-head success over the Merseyside club. The last time Spurs tasted victory in a Premier League meeting with Liverpool was back in November 2012, losing six and drawing three of the nine matches since.

Klopp goes into this game with an identical league record after 54 games to his maligned predecessor Brendan Rodgers. The 55th game of Rodgers' tenure was against Tottenham. Liverpool won 5-0.