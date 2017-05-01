Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal: Petr Cech was 'angry and disappointed' after north London derby defeat

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has revealed he was "angry and disappointed" after the Gunners suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur during the north London derby at White Hart Lane on 30 April.

Dele Alli opened the scoring in the 55th minute before Harry Kane double the lead three minutes later from the spot kick. Tottenham's latest win means they will finish the season above Arsenal for the first time since 1995.

"Angry and disappointed because obviously this is not a game we wanted to lose and this is a very big disappointment for us," Cech told Arsenal's official website.

"At half-time I felt we were in the game and in the second half we wanted to improve, we wanted to play to win the game. The second half was our best half - they put us under pressure, created chances and in the end they scored two goals."

The victory for Mauricio Pochettino's side has seen them sit second in the table with 77 points after 34 games. The Emirates club are sixth in the table with 60 points, having played a game less than the five teams above them.

Arsene Wenger lamented his side's "soft defending" in the derby defeat and it is for the first time in his Arsenal career, the neighbours will finish above his side. The Gunners have five matches left in the season and their next fixture is against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

A defeat for Arsenal at the Emirates against the Red Devils could possibly end their chances of qualifying for the next season's Champions League. Cech wants his teammates to bounce back from their latest defeat to Tottenham and win their remaining fixtures, starting from the clash against United.

"We need to win the remaining games and hope some of the teams ahead of us slip," he added. When asked about United fixture coming up.

"We need to win our remaining games and then we will see. The others are losing points as well sometimes so our job is to win the remaining games and then we will see."

