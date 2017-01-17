Torn ACL ends season for Creighton star Maurice Watson Jr

Creighton's Maurice Watson Jr. (10) winces in pain after injuring his knee in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Creighton point guard and national assists leader Maurice Watson Jr. will miss the rest of the season because of a major knee injury.

Watson tweeted on Tuesday that an MRI revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Coach Greg McDermott tweeted he was ''devastated'' for Watson.

Watson was injured in the seventh-ranked Bluejays' 72-67 win at Xavier. He banged his knee in a collision midway through the first half, hobbled off the court and put ice on the knee. He returned a few minutes later.

Watson went out for good after driving for a layup, getting fouled and landing hard. He immediately grabbed his knee and stayed on his back until medical staff arrived.

