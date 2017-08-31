The top 50 transfers of the 2017 summer window

Alas, we can all exhale. The transfer window has slammed shut. Or at least most of them around Europe have.

Clubs in Spain have an extra day to get deals over the line, but the vast majority of player movement has already happened. Some of it happened Thursday. Some of it happened way back in June. Collectively, it smashed records and boggled minds. It permanently altered the soccer landscape.

Now that it’s all in the past, it’s time to look back on the 2017 transfer window that was. Here are the top 50 moves of the summer, ranked based on the likelihood they’ll make a lasting impact and the extent of that impact:

TOP 50 TRANSFERS OF THE 2017 SUMMER WINDOW

1. Neymar | Barcelona —> PSG | €222 million — Is there anywhere else to start? The Neymar deal was colossal on so many levels. It more than doubled the world-record fee. It damaged Barcelona’s present and future and transformed PSG’s. It was the single event around which the Parisian club’s image will be built for years to come. PSG didn’t just pay for Neymar the player; it paid for someone it thinks could become a global megastar that transcends soccer – if he isn’t already that.

2. Ousmane Dembele | Borussia Dortmund —> Barcelona | €105 million — Neymar’s replacement is nowhere near the icon his predecessor on the Barcelona left wing is, and that’s precisely what makes his move to Spain so fascinating. Dembele is an unassuming 20-year-old who, at this time last year, was an unknown to many casual soccer fans. Now he’s the second-most expensive player ever, will bear the burden of expectation that comes with a €105 million – potentially rising to €147 million – transfer fee, and will try to chart the course to superstardom at the 21st century’s most successful club.

Dembele is not Neymar. He is and will be himself, a freak athlete with majestic dribbling skills and raw final-third ability. He’ll surely wow the Camp Nou crowd, at least on occasion. But not matter how many people tell him he doesn’t have to be Neymar, that shadow will follow him until he elevates himself into the same stratosphere. He may very well eventually do that. He also may come up short, and that may or may not be acceptable. His development will be as intriguing as that of any other soccer player over the next several years.

3. Kylian Mbappe | Monaco —> PSG | €180 million* — PSG will spend over €400 million on two players. That’s stupefying. But it’s also (probably) within the Financial Fair Play rules, because PSG won’t pay the Mbappe fee until next summer. We covered the logistics of why they’d do that here.

But let’s talk about Mbappe the player. He scored 26 goals in all competitions as an 18-year-old. He partnered Radamel Falcao in a front two that helped power Monaco to a Ligue 1 title and the Champions League semis. He’s a clinical finisher, even at such a young age, and is both active off the ball and creative on it. He has the potential to be the full package. Comparisons to Thierry Henry aren’t ludicrous.

How he’ll fit with Neymar and PSG’s other attacking options is an unanswerable question until he steps onto a field alongside them. There’s also the matter of patience: If Mbappe doesn’t quite hit the heights of last season right away, could regular relegations to the bench throw off his development? The talent is there, though, and it’s as close to unquestioned as an 18-year-old’s talent can be.

4. Romelu Lukaku | Everton —> Manchester United | £75 million — Big Rom could transform Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United. Could. There have already been glimpses through three Premier League games. His power and pace can unleash the Mourinho counter, and his finishing ability can get United enough goals. He’s not the all-around forward that such a sum of money would have bought in the past, but he’ll be a big part of United’s title challenge – and perhaps title challenges, plural, for years to come. He’s still only 24.

5. Naby Keita | RB Leipzig —> Liverpool* | €65 million — Keita won’t join Liverpool until next summer, but when he does, he’ll prove to be the quintessential Jurgen Klopp midfield signing. The €65 million could rise to €75 million.

