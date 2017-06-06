Top 5 training camp storylines include Cam Newton and his arm

For the Carolina Panthers, Super Bowl 50 might as well be a decade ago. If there is a testament to how quickly teams can churn a championship roster, the Panthers have showcased it. Only 16 months after their title game loss to the Denver Broncos, the Panthers have parted with eight players who had solid-to-significant roles – booking at least nine starts – during the Super Bowl run.

Some spots for the better. Some arguably for worse. They all bring Carolina to a pivotal season in its championship window. One where quarterback Cam Newton and the team surrounding him sort out which was an aberration: the 15-1 gem from 2015, or the 6-10 flop that followed it.

When full-squad veteran minicamps convene this week, the Panthers will be one of the biggest NFL storylines to watch. Specifically, whether the Panthers get themselves right after an offseason of significant investment. Gone from that Super Bowl are Josh Norman, Kony Ealy, Ted Ginn and Mike Remmers. Stepping into their place? Captain Munnerlyn, Julius Peppers, a healthy (and pudgy) Kelvin Benjamin and Matt Kalil. And lest anyone forget, first-round pick Christian McCaffrey, who is the franchise’s highest drafted running back since Carolina took Tim Biakabutuka in 1996.

Panthers QB Cam Newton is recovering from shoulder surgery he had in March.

If you’re the glass half-full type, you can contend the roster is better than the one Carolina trotted into Super Bowl 50. But that contention is leaning on a lot of unknown variables. At 37 years old, Peppers needs to recapture his 2015 form to invigorate a defensive front that often seemed less than motivated last season. Linebacker Luke Kuechly has to be healthy. On the back end of the defense, either Munnerlyn or one of the young cornerbacks (maybe all of them) needs to take a significant leap forward. And at this point, it might be a bonus if right tackle Michael Oher can continue his career, although that appears to be tenuous at best.

That’s a lot of significant unknowns on the roster – none speaking to Newton. It’s June and he still hasn’t thrown a football since offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. Even now, his rehabilitation schedule has left him almost entirely removed from the offseason passing program. Outside of classroom work, Newton has done little. And in full squad camp, he is expected to do little more than sideline throwing with the training staff. In other words, no live action, no working on timing, no tuning up chemistry going into the breaks. At this point, even handing off in live drills seems like a stretch.

For the Panthers, that’s scary. Especially with Newton coming off a subpar season that was a shadow of his 2015 campaign. All of which makes 2017 so important for Newton. Because the reality is last season (with 19 touchdowns, 14 INTs and a 75.8 passer rating) appeared to be more in line with the first four years of his career than his MVP/Super Bowl season. How he bounces back this year will go a long way in spelling out whether Newton remains among the league’s top two or three quarterbacks, or is destined to settle in a space that is a tier or two lower than expected.

Newton is only 28 and is just entering his prime. But he’s coming off a shoulder surgery and continues to take more physical punishment than almost any other NFL quarterback. So it will be important that the roster galvanizes around him. With Newton sidelined, that can’t happen right now. And with so many other unknowns, that makes the Panthers one of the most intriguing teams heading into the break before training camp.

Here are four more training camp storylines worth watching …

There are a few reasons why Bill Belichick should be all smiles after New England's strong offseason.

