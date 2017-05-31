The Texans have some excellent skill position players in their 15 year history. The quality of players they have had at skill positions is much more memorable compared to the quarterbacks they have had. Houston has been fortunate enough to have some of the most dynamic players in the NFL on their roster during their short existence. Here we go, the Top 5 skill position players in Texans history.

Andre Johnson: Johnson was overlooked for the majority of his career in Houston. Once he received the attention he deserved it was almost too late. One of the most underrated receivers in recent memory, Johnson was constantly overlooked due to high profile players such as Terrell Owens, Chad Johnson, Randy Moss and Calvin Johnson. During his tenure with the Texans Johnson caught 1012 passes for 13596 yards and 64 touchdowns. After two rather forgettable stops in Indianapolis and Tennessee, Johnson retired as a Texan. Johnson had a memorable career in Houston and is considered the best skill position player in Texans history. Arian Foster: Foster had a very short lived time at the top. Only three seasons of being one of the best running backs in football. His Texans career, though short lived, is still impressive. Through seven years, 6472 yards rushing and 54 touchdowns. With a 4.5 yards per carry average and 85.2 rushing yards per game. Even showing proficiency through the passing game as well. With 249 receptions for 2268 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. Like Johnson before him, Foster moved on for an unforgettable season in Miami. Foster was essentially forced into retirement due to another injury. Foster very well could have been the number one player on this list if it was not for his injuries. After appearing in 45 games in his three most productive seasons with Houston. Foster only appeared in 25 over the following three. DeAndre Hopkins: Hopkins has shown he is one of the best receivers in the NFL during his first four professional seasons. Through four years Hopkins has caught 317 passes for 4487 yards and 23 touchdowns. One of the most dynamic players currently in the NFL. HIs 2015 campaign is by far the most impressive so far. Catching 111 passes for 1521 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hopkins unfortunately had a down season last year, but the poor quarterback play is to blame for that. Regardless of who is playing quarterback, Hopkins will continue to be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Kevin Walter: A constantly overlooked player, but Walter is one of the most under appreciated players in recent memory. A perfect compliment to Johnson on the outside, Walter performed great as the possession receiver in Houston’s offense. Compiling 326 receptions for 4083 yards and 24 touchdowns. Walter is never going to be confused for Wes Welker or Julian Edelman. However Walter was more than capable of providing quality production. In Walter’s best seasons, he managed to catch between 41 and 65 passes. His best season in term of touchdowns was 2008 when he caught eight. Domanick Williams (Davis): A once promising running back who had his career cut short by injury. Williams was an early NFL Draft find for a franchise. that needed talent. In his three seasons, Williams appeared in 40 total games while starting 36. Williams managed to have a respectable 4.1 yards per carry. Rushing for a total of 3195 yards and 23 touchdowns during his short lived career. Williams was also prolific in the passing game. With 200 total receptions for 1276 yards and 5 receiving touchdowns. If Williams would have been able to avoid injury, he very well could have made the top of the list.

For a franchise that has only been around for 15 seasons, the Texans have managed to have some of the most dynamic players in the NFL. Receivers such as Johnson and Williams and running backs such as Foster and Williams. Some were early on in the Texans existence, others are more recent. Hopkins, barring an injury, can without a doubt become the number one player on this list. Only time will tell.

