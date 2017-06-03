The Top 5 Defensive Backs in Texans History

Throughout the history of any franchise, a team is bound to come across some great defensive backs. The fact the Houston Texans have had more than a few great defensive backs in their short 15 year history is impressive. Some NFL teams go 15 years without having one quality defensive back, Houston has been able to find more than one time after time. Here it is, the Top 5 defensive backs in Houston Texans history.

Johnathan Joseph: Since joining the Texans in 2011, Joseph has been one of the most consistent and productive defensive backs in Houston. Second all time in interceptions with 12 and first in pass defenses with 87. Even returning two interceptions for touchdowns. Joseph is a shutdown corner and is one of the premier defensive players in the NFL. Kareem Jackson: The dominant defensive back who plays on the opposite side of Joseph finds himself in the number 2 spot. Jackson might be the best corner on the roster currently, historically is still behind Joseph in all time rankings. Ranking first all time with 13 interceptions, third in pass defenses with 60 and three interceptions have been returned for touchdowns. Jackson is on track to be the all time leader in both categories, but Joseph is only one interception behind Jackson and has 27 more pass defenses while playing 11 less games. A year from now, there is no doubting that Jackson will occupy the top spot, but for now, he is number two. Dunta Robinson: Here is the first player on the list who is not a current player. Robinson made a name for himself during some up and down seasons for the Texans. Still tied for the franchise record with 13 interceptions including one returned for a touchdown. Robinson is still second all time in pass defenses with 60. A few years ago, Robinson was at the top of this list, however time passing and other quality players coming into Houston has changed this. Still a quality defensive back during his tenure in Houston. Robinson is firmly slotted in the number three spot on this list. Aaron Glenn: While remembered better as a member of the New York Jets. Glenn had a memorable career as a member of the expansion Texans. Only playing three seasons in Houston before moving on, Glenn put up some impressive numbers. Tied for fourth all time with 11 interceptions. Glenn was the best defensive back for the expansion defense. Also contributing with 44 pass defenses during his brief Texans career which is sixth all time. Glenn’s performance has earned himself a spot amongst the best defensive backs in Texans history. Marcus Coleman: Another member of the expansion Texans, Coleman made an impact for a team that needed it. His 11 interceptions are tied with fellow expansions Texan Glenn. Coleman managed only 34 pass deflections in his three seasons in Houston. Coleman played three seasons compared to Glenn’s two. Glenn outranks him due to the fact that Glenn played one fewer season and had equal or better numbers. Coleman was instrumental during the infancy of this franchise and has earned himself a spot among the best defensive backs in the history of the Texans.

For a franchise that is the youngest in the NFL, there have been quality defensive backs in Houston. Some players have been able to make an impact during a short stay in Houston. Others have been able to make longterm impacts. A year from now, this list will most likely look very similar. The only difference will be the arrangement of the players at the top.

The post The Top 5 Defensive Backs in Texans History appeared first on Cover32.