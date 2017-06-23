The top 20 games of the 2016 college football season

Jonesing for football? We are too. So we decided to relive the 20 best games of the 2016 college football season.

Last year was really entertaining, so it was hard to pick just 20. We thought about picking just 10 or 15 and quickly found that there were too many candidates to choose from. Below is our list of 2016’s greatest games. If you think we forgot one, let us know in the comments below.

No. 20 Army-Navy

What better way to kick off our rankings than by including one of the most famous college football games. Army broke a 14-game losing streak against a banged-up Navy squad with a 21-17 win.

While then president-elect Donald Trump wasn’t too thrilled with the quality of football he watched during the game, it was definitely a good one. Army jumped out to a 14-0 lead but Navy came back to go up 17-14. The Black Knights responded with a 12-play, 80-yard drive for the go-ahead touchdown with six minutes to go.

ARMY TAKES THE LEAD! A nifty TD run puts Army ahead in the @USAA #ArmyNavy highlight. https://t.co/b0QaM3CI4X — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 10, 2016





No. 19 NC State-Clemson

If you like missed field goals, this game was for you. Well, if you like missed field goals and are a Clemson fan. NC State fans can go ahead and skip to No. 18 because they know all too well how this game turned out.

Clemson had four turnovers but survived 24-17 in overtime thanks to a missed game-winning field goal by NC State. The kick was one of three missed field goals (including a blocked kick) by NC State kicker Kyle Bambard. Yes, if one of those field goals goes in, NC State wins in regulation.

The win moved Clemson to 7-0 and kept the Tigers’ national title hopes alive. The significance of the game plays into why it’s at No. 19 too. If Clemson doesn’t survive, who knows how the College Football Playoff goes.

No. 18 Ohio-Texas State

This was a fun way to kick off the season. The Texas State Bobcats took down the Ohio Bobcats 56-54 in three overtimes. Since it went to three overtimes, the game was decided on two-point conversions.

Texas State scored first in the third overtime as quarterback Tyler Jones caught a 22-yard touchdown pass. Jones was then back at his traditional spot for the conversion and hit Gabe Schrade for the follow-up score.

Ohio QB Greg Windham hit Elijah Ball for a score immediately after Texas State’s TD but Ohio missed the two. The win was just one of two that Texas State got all season.

No. 17 Tennessee-Texas A&M

Tennessee was involved in some fun games in 2016. The Volunteers dropped a dramatic two-overtime game to the Aggies 45-38 after (finally) coming up short in a second-half comeback.

This game wasn’t the prettiest. But it was entertaining as hell. Tennessee committed six turnovers — five of them were fumbles — and found itself down 28-7 in the third quarter. But A&M couldn’t salt the game away thanks to this play here.

YOU'VE GOT TO BE KIDDING!!!!

TENNESSEE TAKES OVER ON THE TOUCHBACK. https://t.co/WvQX4T347x — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) October 8, 2016





Tennessee went down the field in less than 70 seconds for the game-tying score. That left too much time for Texas A&M, which subsequently stormed down the field for a potential game-winning field goal. But it missed and the game headed to overtime, where A&M was victorious.

No. 16 Ohio State-Wisconsin

In front of a raucous crowd in Madison, Ohio State’s offense was sputtering. But after trailing 16-6 at halftime, the No. 2 Buckeyes, led by J.T. Barrett, stormed back to win 30-23 in overtime. Barrett had a big game, throwing for 226 yards, running for 92 and three total TDs, but it was the OSU defense that kept things close by stopping No. 8 Wisconsin several times in the red zone.

OSU clawed its way back and forced overtime on Tyler Durbin’s third field goal of the game. The Buckeyes scored to open overtime and stuffed the Badgers on four plays inside the 5-yard line to pull out the victory.

No. 15 Temple-UCF

Including its win in the AAC title game, Temple reeled off seven straight wins down the stretch. The first of those wins was an awesome comeback to beat UCF in Orlando.

The Owls trailed 25-14, but cut the lead to 25-20 entering the fourth. But it wasn’t until the game’s final second — literally — when Temple took its only lead of the ballgame. A long completion moved the Owls to the UCF 8-yard line with about 10 seconds to go. Everyone expected QB Philip Walker to spike the ball. Instead he tossed it to Keith Kirkwood for the game-winning touchdown.

Read More