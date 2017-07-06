Top 20 college football impact transfers for 2017

The season is getting closer and closer as our countdown continues. This week we look at 20 players who are at new schools in 2017. There are a lot of familiar faces at new places and a few players who you may not know right now but will definitely know by the end of the season. Who will make the biggest impact at their new school?

20. Chris James, RB, Wisconsin (from Pittsburgh): Wisconsin needs to replace a lot of rushing production from 2016 and Chris James is going to be counted on significantly. The Badgers lost Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale, who ran for nearly 1,900 yards. Enter James, who will share time with Bradrick Shaw. James, a transfer from Pitt, had 690 yards in two seasons for the Panthers before joining the Badgers.

19. Sunny Odogwu, OL, UCLA (from Miami): Jim Mora would sure like to keep star quarterback Josh Rosen upright this season, so he brought in Odogwu, a massive — 6-foot-8, 340 pounds — offensive lineman from Miami. With 14 starts under his belt for the Hurricanes, Odogwu should slide into a starting tackle spot for the Bruins as they look to rebound from a disastrous four-win season in 2016.

18. Scott Pagano, DL, Oregon (from Clemson): Pagano’s transfer destination was perhaps the biggest defensive graduate story of the offseason. A former starter at Clemson, Pagano picked Oregon over a host of other schools and should step immediately into the starting lineup. Oregon needs him too. The Ducks’ defense was beyond bad in 2016.

17. Anu Solomon, QB, Baylor (from Arizona): After seeing things fizzle out at Arizona, Anu Solomon saw an opportunity at Baylor, despite what has gone on off the field the past few years. Solomon’s 2016 was derailed by injuries, but he threw for more than 6,400 yards and 48 touchdowns during the two previous seasons for the Wildcats. He can put up big numbers and, provided he beats out sophomore Zach Smith, should be a nice veteran piece for Baylor in Matt Rhule’s first season.

16. Dee Delaney, CB, Miami (from The Citadel): Delaney is the only FCS-to-FBS transfer on our list. A former All-American player at The Citadel, Delaney will play his final season at Miami after a graduate transfer. Delaney was one of the best defensive backs in FCS in 2016 with six interceptions. Don’t be surprised if he becomes a Week 1 starter for Miami.

15. James Butler, RB, Iowa (from Nevada): Iowa could have two 1,000-yard rushers for a second year in a row. Last year it was LeShun Daniels (1,058 yards, 10 TDs) and Akrum Wadley (1,081 yards, 10 TDs). Daniels graduated but Wadley is back, and he’ll have Nevada transfer James Butler, who rushed for 1,336 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2016, alongside him. It’s a huge addition for the Iowa offense. In addition to the obvious boost to the running game, Butler and Wadley are both very capable pass-catchers and will be useful weapons for whoever ends up starting at QB.

14. Brandon Harris, QB, North Carolina (from LSU): The former prized recruit leaves the high expectations at LSU to go to North Carolina … where he will succeed a guy who went No. 2 in the NFL draft. No pressure, Brandon. UNC is an ideal landing spot for Harris. He should slide into an uptempo offense that could better suit his talents than an LSU offense that didn’t exactly play fast. But Harris needs to fix his accuracy issues if he’s going to match the production Mitch Trubisky had in 2016.

13. T.J. McCollum, LB, Purdue (from Western Kentucky): Purdue needs all the help it can get on both sides of the ball, so new coach Jeff Brohm brought some with him from Western Kentucky. Check out these stats in two seasons from linebacker T.J. McCollum: 191 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. The Boilermakers won’t win too many games in 2017, but McCollum should be given the opportunity to make a name for himself in the Big Ten.