Tony Romo's locker remains unfilled, leading to not-at-all absurd speculation





You know what’s a crime in the NFL? The fact that we don’t hear enough about that little team in Dallas. Their owner, their quarterback, their running back, their fans … all woefully ignored. But guess what! You’re about to be subject to weeks, months, even years of absurd speculation about the Dallas Cowboys! Why? Because Tony Romo’s locker remains empty.

Allow us to explain. Romo stepped away as Cowboys quarterback during the offseason, parachuting right into a cushy job as color commentator for CBS Sports. But nobody around Romo has used the word “retirement,” plus Romo hasn’t filed his retirement papers with the league. And now, via ESPN.com, comes news that the Cowboys have neither given away Romo’s old number 9 during OTAs nor allowed anyone else to use his old locker. Whoa!

(Slow news day? Why, yes it is. Why do you ask?)

Adding to the hype is the fact that Cowboys quarterback coach Wade Wilson addressed the Romo-the-savior topic in a recent interview. “It’s fun to speculate about that, if Dak were to go down in week 2, would Tony come back? I don’t know the answer to that. I just don’t know,” Wilson said. “Do I think he’s capable of coming back and playing? Most definitely. Does he want to or what his commitment is to the network? I don’t know that.”

Anyway, look. The idea of Romo swooping in to play quarterback one more time for the Cowboys in the event that their existing quarterback—a pretty decent ballplayer himself—gets injured is clearly an enticing one to Cowboys fans. Everything’s bigger in Texas, even the outsized hype.

While Romo pulling a Favre would light up Twitter and send sports talk shows into writhing fits of ecstasy, it’s still pretty unlikely. Remember, Romo retired because his skeletal structure now resembles a gingerbread house, and a year away from NFL-level workouts wouldn’t exactly help that.

But remember this the first time Prescott throws an ugly pick-six: Romo is nearly three years younger than Tom Brady. Yeah, we’ll be hearing about this for awhile.

Tony Romo’s done … or is he? (AP) More

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.