Tony Romo sends video message to Cowboys fans on social media

Tony Romo’s NFL future remains up in the air at this moment.

But with the veteran quarterback almost assuredly leaving the only team he’s ever known, he took to his social media accounts on Thursday to send a message to Dallas Cowboys fans.

Romo’s 39-second message was delivered with Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A Changin'” playing in the background. Also worth noting: Although Romo was wearing blue, there wasn’t a star to be seen.

Thanks for all the support everyone. pic.twitter.com/RlRS3KAqwb — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) March 9, 2017





There will be a lot more reminiscing once Romo officially says goodbye to the Cowboys. Still, it feels a little weird to see him moving on from a team he’s represented well the past decade.

Here’s the full transcript of what Romo said.

Tony Romo (as Bob Dylan plays): “Hey everyone. I just wanted to come to tell you it’s been a crazy 48 hours here. Me and my family have felt the outpouring of support and love from all of you. It’s been overwhelming and it doesn’t go unnoticed. I want to say thank you and we’ve got a lot to think about here going forward. We’ll see what happens. Until then, I’m just going to keep listening to Bob Dylan. That’s my wife. She loves me unconditionally.”

Candice Romo: “Enough with the sad music.”

