Tony Romo does it again, calls out Saints play and it's a touchdown

When you play quarterback in the NFL for a long time, you understand the game at a deeper level than practically anyone on the planet. And Tony Romo can show off his knowledge a little bit now that he’s in the broadcast booth.

One of the best things of Week 1 in the NFL was Romo consistently calling out which play the Tennessee Titans or Oakland Raiders would run, and he got them right a stunning percentage of the time. On Sunday Romo was on the New England Patriots-New Orleans Saints broadcast, and he did it again. He called out a fade route to Saints receiver Brandon Coleman, right before Drew Brees hit Coleman on a fade route for the touchdown.

Pretty neat party trick.

[Watch on Yahoo: Ravens vs. Jaguars live from London Sept. 24]

This is why Romo could end up as a superstar in broadcasting. He’s engaging, just raw enough to not sound like everyone else, and obviously knowledgable. Even though many quarterbacks could also predict a team’s plays as they watch a game, based on alignment and the defense, Romo is the first one who can do it this well.

It seems like CBS made a shrewd move to lure Romo into the broadcast booth. It seems like Romo made a pretty good decision too. He’s pretty good at this.

Tony Romo is off to a good start in his broadcasting career. (AP) More

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab

More NFL coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• Of course Rob Gronkowski’s 69th touchdown was special

• Joe Flacco ties dubious NFL record

• Report: Cowboys owner ‘impeding’ new contract for NFL commissioner

• Bucs, Jags, Dolphins sport ‘One Florida’ helmet decals

• Portrait of a Fan: Ravens’ ‘Captain Dee-Fense’

