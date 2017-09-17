Tony Romo does it again, calls out Saints play and it's a touchdown

When you play quarterback in the NFL for a long time, you understand the game at a deeper level than practically anyone on the planet. And Tony Romo can show off his knowledge a little bit now that he’s in the broadcast booth.
One of the best things of Week 1 in the NFL was Romo consistently calling out which play the Tennessee Titans or Oakland Raiders would run, and he got them right a stunning percentage of the time. On Sunday Romo was on the New England Patriots-New Orleans Saints broadcast, and he did it again. He called out a fade route to Saints receiver Brandon Coleman, right before Drew Brees hit Coleman on a fade route for the touchdown.
Pretty neat party trick.
This is why Romo could end up as a superstar in broadcasting. He’s engaging, just raw enough to not sound like everyone else, and obviously knowledgable. Even though many quarterbacks could also predict a team’s plays as they watch a game, based on alignment and the defense, Romo is the first one who can do it this well.
It seems like CBS made a shrewd move to lure Romo into the broadcast booth. It seems like Romo made a pretty good decision too. He’s pretty good at this.
