Tony Romo, both most overrated and underrated QB? The debate says more about us, really

You’re either Team Romo — an unapologetic Romo apologist — or a card-carrying member of the “Romo Sucks” fan club. There’s almost zero middle ground with perhaps the most polarizing player the NFL has seen over the past decade, and perhaps ever.

Romo walking away from his playing days only has sparked the debate more about how good or bad he truly was.

It’s one or the other, didn’t you know?

How is it that a player can be so widely touted as both the most overrated player and, simultaneously, the most underrated player in the same debate? Romo was that guy. There might never be another player like him. Romo is both the the Erich von Stroheim — “The Man You Love To Hate” — and Tom Hanks, whom hatred for is punishable by death, all at once.

Certainly, polarizing player debates are nothing new in sports — just ask LeBron James. He was roundly despised for “The Decision,” and that stigma was his crown of thorns for years. It took James going back to Cleveland (after winning two rings, mind you) and winning a championship there in which he carried his hometown team on his overworked back to get people to generally chill on that odd hatred. Even the iciest of hearts backed down a good bit after that.

Were they calling LeBron overrated? Not as much as they were saying he was “not Michael Jordan,” which is about the silliest shade anyone might ever throw — and a compliment to pretty much any human that ever walked the earth.

Tom Brady is hated by opponents for, well, being good, handsome, married to a 6-foot model, well-spoken and the winningest QB ever. That’s sort of understandable — especially when you throw in his CHEATING SCANDALS, which really aren’t cheating or scandals, but well, it’s also understandable that a lot of people might not have a great sense of nuance when it comes to #stickingtosports and all that. Maybe stick to something else?

Still — Brady being called overrated is usually dismissed with a chortle, with little more effort required. It’s an anti-trope best reserved for angry young men and talk shows desperate for ratings.

And yet you can’t reflect on Romo’s polarizing career without looking at the other side of the coin. If you polled 1,000 people who called themselves diehard NFL fans, I don’t know if you’d get 500 to call Romo “underrated.” But you might have 300 of them who fiercely defend the guy. They’ll come armed, often as a defense mechanism, with some fairly salient points too. Like: