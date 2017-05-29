Tony Parker vows to be back and better than ever in 2018

Tony Parker may not return until 2018, he relays in a translated interview with a French newspaper, an understandable timeline for a 35-year old guard working through a quadriceps injury.

Parker ruptured that quad in Game 2 against Houston, putting an end to a mini-playoff rebirth that added some charm to what was otherwise his worst year as an NBA pro. Facing down an uncertain offseason, Parker at least committed to playing in 2017-18, when the Spurs owe the 2007 NBA Finals MVP over $15.4 million.

“I will play my best basketball when I return in January,” Parker told David Loriot at L’Equipe, as translated by Eurohoops.net.

“The first thing that came in when I got injured, was frustration. I was super good and we had the chance to go until the end and get the title,” Parker said.

“The coach’s plan worked like a clock. I was consistent, playing for twenty to twenty five minutes per game. My series against Memphis was good and I had a good start in the season,” he added.

Working through Google translator, KSAT’s Adrian Garcia pulled Parker’s initial reaction to his fall against Houston:

“For sixteen days, I was paralyzed,” Parker told L’Equipe. “I looked at my leg and said to my brain, ‘Raise your leg!’ and it did not work.”

Pretty good spirits, for a person whose “sixteen days” took place within the same month as both his Game 2 injury, and this interview.

How deep a blow like this remains to be seen for San Antonio, who played 33 games prior to Jan. 1 of 2016-17. The team’s future remains clouded in the wake of an abrupt Western finals defeat, the squad’s guard rotation and/or frontcourt could look a lot different following what could be an active transaction season starting in late June, while rumors discussing Chris Paul’s interest in the franchise continue unabated.

