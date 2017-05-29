Tony Parker vows to be back and better than ever in 2018

Tony Parker looks to be back in 2018. (Getty Images)

Tony Parker may not return until 2018, he relays in a translated interview with a French newspaper, an understandable timeline for a 35-year old guard working through a quadriceps injury.

Parker ruptured that quad in Game 2 against Houston, putting an end to a mini-playoff rebirth that added some charm to what was otherwise his worst year as an NBA pro. Facing down an uncertain offseason, Parker at least committed to playing in 2017-18, when the Spurs owe the 2007 NBA Finals MVP over $15.4 million.

“I will play my best basketball when I return in January,” Parker told David Loriot at L’Equipe, as translated by Eurohoops.net.

“The first thing that came in when I got injured, was frustration. I was super good and we had the chance to go until the end and get the title,” Parker said.

“The coach’s plan worked like a clock. I was consistent, playing for twenty to twenty five minutes per game. My series against Memphis was good and I had a good start in the season,” he added.

Working through Google translator, KSAT’s Adrian Garcia pulled Parker’s initial reaction to his fall against Houston:

“For sixteen days, I was paralyzed,” Parker told L’Equipe. “I looked at my leg and said to my brain, ‘Raise your leg!’ and it did not work.”

Pretty good spirits, for a person whose “sixteen days” took place within the same month as both his Game 2 injury, and this interview.

How deep a blow like this remains to be seen for San Antonio, who played 33 games prior to Jan. 1 of 2016-17. The team’s future remains clouded in the wake of an abrupt Western finals defeat, the squad’s guard rotation and/or frontcourt could look a lot different following what could be an active transaction season starting in late June, while rumors discussing Chris Paul’s interest in the franchise continue unabated.

