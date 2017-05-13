Tonight’s Cup race at Kansas: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Joe Gibbs Racing, which had driver Kyle Busch win this event last year, looks for its first Cup victory of the season tonight at Kansas Speedway. This is the latest into a season Joe Gibbs Racing has gone without scoring a win since 2007 when it did not win until the season’s 17th race.

Here are the particulars for the race:

(All times are ET)

START: Command for drivers to start engines will be at 7:42 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 7:52 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 1 p.m. The drivers meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 6:55 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Anthem will be performed at 7:36 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. with its coverage beginning at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 75 degrees at race time with a 2 percent chance of rain.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch led 69 laps en route to the win. Kevin Harvick placed second. Kurt Busch was third. Martin Truex Jr. led a race-high 172 laps but finished 14th after a pit issue.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick led 74 laps on the way to winning. Carl Edwards was second. Joey Logano placed third. Matt Kenseth led a race-high 116 laps but finished ninth.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup