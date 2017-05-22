Tommy Wingels avoids punishment for hit on Scott Wilson

Tommy Wingels of the Ottawa Senators will not face any punishment for his late game forearm shiver to the face of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Scott Wilson, according to NBC’s Pro Hockey Talk.

With 15 seconds left and the Penguins up 7-0, Wingels delivered the blow as Wilson was in the process of turning and flipping the puck out of the Penguins’ zone.





As we’ve seen this postseason, something you may think is deserving of a fine or suspension doesn’t end with that result. The game was already out of hand here and Wingels, as the NHL Department of Player Safety constantly notes in their rulings, should have delivered his hit through Wilson’s body, not clipped him in the head like he did.

Wilson, who had a goal in 11:50 of ice time on Sunday, left the ice and wasn’t around to finish the final moments of the game. On Monday, Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said that the forward, who did not take part in the optional skate, was “fine” and should be in the lineup for Game 6.

