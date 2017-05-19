Tommy Tuberville: Lubbock 'looks like Iraq'

Former Auburn and Texas Tech coach Tommy Tuberville isn’t running for governor of Alabama. Given his comments Thursday about the home of Texas Tech, maybe that’s a good thing.

Tuberville appeared on the Rick and Bubba show while he was at the Regions Pro-Am golf tournament. After he left Auburn, Tuberville replaced Mike Leach at Texas Tech in 2010 and stayed at the school for three years before going to Cincinnati.

Thursday, he compared Lubbock, Texas, to places halfway across the world.

“You run me off at Auburn and you ship me to Lubbock, Texas,” Tuberville said. “I’m going to tell you what, that’s like going to Siberia. Someone asked me, so what’s Lubbock look like? It looks like Iraq.”

If you’re not a big fan of geography, Lubbock is in northwest Texas. Yeah, the topography is flat like a pancake, but it’s a fun city. There are far worse places to be. Heck, Lubbock has approximately 100,000 more people than the Auburn/Opelika metro area where Auburn is.

Tuberville decided against running for governor of Alabama in 2018 earlier this spring. He would have competed in an open election to replace the now-resigned Dr. Robert Bentley. While he might be more restrained on talk radio shows if he was attempting to head into politics, it’s quite easy to see how what he said Thursday could have been political fodder had he made the decision to run.

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg