Tom Brady's agent denies Gisele's claims of Brady suffering concussion

It’s now officially a he-said, she-said situation, as Tom Brady’s agent has come out and denied that his client suffered a concussion last season. This after Brady’s wife, Gisele, said he had suffered one last season and numerous ones in his career.

Here’s the statement from Don Yee, Brady’s agent, to ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

“Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year,” Yee said. “Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it’s obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health.”

Tom Brady's agent said in a statement that the QB did not suffer a concussion despite Gisele saying Brady had.

So there you have it? Obviously, this thing is far from iron-clad, as the league and the NFLPA each are investigating the matter, and it’s only a matter of time before Brady is asked about it. Heck, maybe Gisele even will talk about it again before Brady does, as he rarely speaks in the offseason, and it’s a few months before the New England Patriots report for camp.

And as Yahoo Sport’s Eric Adelson wrote, this issue just adds another awkward dimension to the whole concussion debate — as if it needed another one. Do players hide concussions from teams? We’d be naive to think they didn’t still, even with all the safeguards in place today to spot them and prevent this from happening.

But even with Yee’s denial, the Patriots remain in focus. The NFL will want to know if they knew anything. Why would Gisele claim her husband had a concussion if he hadn’t? That would be an odd thing to make up out of thin air, especially when such topics are apparently verboten (“we don’t talk about it,” she said in the interview) in the Brady household.

And we know how well the Patriots, Brady and the league offices get along. So yeah, this one has some tentacles to it. What else is new?

