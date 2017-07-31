Tom Brady's 40 greatest moments: Nos. 40-31

Tom Brady has had one of the most storied careers in NFL history. With Brady set to turn 40 on Aug. 3, Shutdown Corner is counting down the 40 most memorable moments from Brady’s career, on and off the field.

40. The infamous courtroom sketch

It’s not often Brady looks bad. But when scenes from Brady’s August 2015 appearance in federal court over the deflate-gate case appeared online, it was hard to tell the man sitting at the courtroom table was supposed to be Brady; his hair was disheveled, his eyes were sunken, his cheekbones sharper.

Jane Rosenberg, who drew the viral Tom Brady courtroom sketch, drew another one on Monday: http://t.co/n2m7d8gXRW pic.twitter.com/UWzViT6lVI — Shutdown Corner (@YShutdownCorner) August 31, 2015





Sketch artist Jane Rosenberg apologized, which was unnecessary, but her work launched a thousand memes. Our favorite? The one that put Courtroom Brady into the iconic Edvard Munch painting “The Scream.”





39. When he grew his hair out. And the Uggs. Ugh.

Speaking of Brady looking bad …

Brady has never been shy about changing his hairstyle – in early 2002, when he led the Patriots to the Super Bowl for the first time, it was pretty typical early-2000s young guy look: gelled and spiked in the front. A few years later, he sported a buzz cut, and at one point his hair was almost blonde. But in 2010, he let it grow.

And grow.

And grew a beard too.

And let’s just say, there may have been more words written about Brady’s hair that season than his play.

View photos Tom Brady experimented with a new hairstyle in 2010. (AP) More

View photos (YouTube.com/NFLFilms) More

(Thankfully, it was gone by the 2011 season.)

About the same time, he signed an endorsement deal with UGG Australia, which was previously known mostly for its ubiquitous shearling-lined suede boots seen on teenagers and their moms all over the U.S. But Brady made men’s UGG boots cool, and he also made sure his teammates benefited: everyone in the locker room started getting a pair of boots and a pair of slippers left at his stall at Christmastime.

38. Brady’s almost-perfect 2007 playoff game vs. Jacksonville

Brady was great during the 2007 regular season, then he was nearly perfect in New England’s postseason opener. In a divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars he completed 26-of-28 passes – an unreal 92.9 completion percentage that’s the highest ever in a playoff game. He was perfect in the first half, not recording an incompletion until there was 10:32 left in the third quarter, on a pass intended for Ben Watson; he second miss came with 6:46 left in the game, on a short pass for Wes Welker.

It was the continuation of a stellar season for Brady, who won his first NFL Most Valuable Player award after his 50-touchdown 2007 regular-season performance.

37. Brady ends QB competition with Drew Henson with comeback over MSU

While he was head coach at Michigan, Lloyd Carr’s rule was that in the event of a tie between players in terms of who was better, the playing time went to the upperclassman.

That was all well and good until the 1999 season, when Carr welcomed highly-recruited local star Drew Henson to Ann Arbor. Henson was a standout prep quarterback and baseball player, and despite Brady winning 10 games the season before and being chosen a team captain, Carr decided to have to freshman split time with the fifth-year senior. The fear was that if Henson didn’t play, he’d leave the Wolverines for baseball, since he’d been a third-round draft pick of the Yankees coming out of high school.

Read More