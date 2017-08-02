Tom Brady's 40 greatest moments: Nos. 20-11

Tom Brady has had one of the most storied careers in NFL history. With Brady set to turn 40 on Aug. 3, Shutdown Corner is counting down the 40 most memorable moments from Brady’s career, on and off the field.

20. Brady’s infamously slow 40-yard dash at the scouting combine

Back in 2000, the NFL scouting combine wasn’t the made-for-TV spectacle it is now. It was just a few hundred players who’d entered the draft, being put through the paces. There were no apparel sponsors, no skintight track suits for the 40-yard dash, no armchair draftniks evaluating every pass attempt thrown against air.

So looking back at footage of Brady at his combine is like looking into a time capsule. He’s dressed in a baggy white T-shirt marked QB1 (players are numbered alphabetically), gray shorts, and relatively clunky Adidas sneakers as he runs the world’s slowest 40. At least, it looks like the world’s slowest. Remarkably, his shuttle seemed even slower.

And then there are the photos from his weigh-in…

We don’t expect quarterbacks to be the fastest, most muscular guys in the room, but those who saw Brady back then and didn’t see arguably the greatest QB ever – QB1 if you will – can be forgiven.

19. Two words: Baby. Goat.

The first instinct is to shout, “Why, Tom, why?!?” all over again, but it turns out a 2005 GQ photo shoot, which also featured Brady in a cowboy hat and chaps, was pretty damn prescient. He wasn’t really considered the GOAT (greatest of all time) back then, but to many he is now.

18. ‘My dad is my hero’

Brady has never shied away from the love he has for his parents, Tom Sr. and Galynn, and his three older sisters. But at the Super Bowl LI Media Day earlier this year, it was stunning to see Brady tear up when he was asked a simple question from a kid reporter: “Who’s your hero?”

Time and tribulations have seen Brady become more reserved in front of large media groups over the years, so his reaction was unexpected.

It came with good reason: not only did Brady Sr. bring his son to 49ers games when he was growing up and play baseball with him in their yard, he was fiercely protective of his son during the deflate-gate saga (at one point he slammed NFL commissioner Roger Goodell), and has been Galynn’s caregiver as she dealt with cancer.

17. The Giants get the best of Brady in a Super Bowl, again

This was not Brady’s best moment.

Meeting the New York Giants for a second time in the Super Bowl, this time in unseasonably warm Indianapolis for XLVI, the Patriots were down 9-0 with less than 12 minutes gone because of Brady: he was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone, handing New York two points and possession, and Eli Manning led his team on a nine-play, 78-yard touchdown drive.

But Brady found his mojo, completing a Super Bowl record 17 consecutive passes over the second and third quarters. The two touchdown drives put New England ahead, 17-9, early in the third quarter.

The Giants didn’t go away, and in the fourth, on second-and-11, Brady threw for an open Wes Welker. The ball was a little high and Welker got his hands on it, but couldn’t make the catch. Many critics blamed Welker, saying if he got his hands on it he should have finished the play. (Gisele Bundchen delivered the hottest of takes after that Super Bowl.)

Patriots offensive coordinator at the time, Bill O’Brien (see No. 36 on this list), came to Welker’s defense a month later, and alluded to Brady’s throw being inaccurate. Giants offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride said what O’Brien wouldn’t, declaring, “it wasn’t a great throw.”

