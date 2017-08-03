Tom Brady's 40 greatest moments: Nos. 10-1

Tom Brady has had one of the most storied careers in NFL history. With Brady set to turn 40 on Aug. 3, Shutdown Corner is counting down the 40 most memorable moments from Brady’s career, on and off the field.

10. Brady gets his second Super Bowl ring

The Patriots shocked the NFL when they upset the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, and then had some wondering if they were just a flash in the pan when they went 9-7 and missed the playoffs in 2002.

But in 2003, New England not only got back into the tournament, it built the next step in a dynasty that continues to this day.

A 14-2 regular season bookended by games against the Buffalo Bills – the first a 31-0 loss, the second a 31-0 win – preceded postseason wins against the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, setting up a Super Bowl date with the Carolina Panthers.

The Patriots led by four at halftime, and by 11 early in the fourth. Carolina scored three touchdowns in a little more than 10 minutes (though two two-point conversions failed) and the teams were tied 29-29 with 1:08 to play.

Starting from his own 40 after Panthers kicker John Kasay put a kickoff out of bounds, Brady completed four of five passes for 47 yards, even overcoming an offensive pass interference call to give Adam Vinatieri a 41-yard field-goal attempt for the franchise’s second championship. Vinatieri delivered, and Brady, who had thrown for 354 yards, three touchdowns and a pick, won his second Super Bowl MVP.

9. Brady maintains innocence in crazy deflate-gate news conference

Surreal. If we had to sum this up in one word, it would be surreal. There were seven live television trucks in the Gillette Stadium parking lot. Well over 100 media members from local and national outlets crammed into the media workroom. And all for the air pressure in footballs.

panoramic shot of media workroom…still 30min to BB scheduled to arrive pic.twitter.com/kXzvQ3zGc3 — shalise manza young (@shalisemyoung) January 22, 2015





On Jan. 22, 2015, Brady stood at a podium, a Patriots winter beanie on his head, and answered questions shouted at him for over 30 minutes.

Brady asserted his innocence in what’s now known as deflate-gate, said the team’s equipment guys told him they hadn’t altered the balls other than the (legal) scuffing he liked, and that he believes he has always played within the rules.

At one point, Brady showed how absurd the ordeal was, quipping, “This isn’t ISIS; no one is dying,” and cut off a reporter who kept interrupting him to try to get her question in.

It was … surreal.

8. Marrying Gisele

Does this look like a young man who would grow up to marry one of the most beautiful women in the world (obviously bad Photoshop job excluded)?





Good luck to the Celtics in the 2015 playoffs! Posted by Tom Brady on Sunday, April 19, 2015

Or this (see No. 20 on this list)?

But somehow, the endearingly goofy kid from San Mateo, California, who grew up to become Tom Brady met and then married Gisele Bundchen. In case this is your first time logging onto the Internet, Gisele looks like this:





Gisele Feliz Dia Dos Namorados te amo muito Posted by Tom Brady on Monday, June 12, 2017

And even if she grew up watching futebol in her native Brazil and not football, Bundchen stands by her man, angrily defending Brady in the moments after the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLVI loss to the Giants.

What’s funny is that for as famous as Brady is here in the United States, in most other countries he’s “Gisele Bundchen’s husband.” In the modeling world, Gisele is arguably the G.O.A.T. herself.

7. Drew Bledsoe gets blasted by Mo Lewis, opening the door for the Brady era to begin

Though Drew Bledsoe likely doesn’t remember Sept. 23, 2001 as the same kind of milestone most members of the Patriots organization and fan base do, it is a day that changed the fate of the franchise.

