Tom Brady doesn't confirm wife's concussion claim, but doesn't deny it either

Gisele Bundchen, the wife of Tom Brady, made waves in May when she told Charlie Rose on “CBS This Morning” that Brady had suffered a concussion during the 2016 season.

It was news to many, as Brady had not appeared on the New England Patriots injury report at any point last year with a brain injury. The NFL, working with the NFL Players Association, investigated the Patriots and its medical staff and determined that the star quarterback did not have a concussion last year, a case that certainly was closed a lot faster than the last Brady-related investigation the league began.

Does Mrs. Brady know best? Tom Brady didn’t deny his wife Gisele Bundchen’s claim he suffered a concussion in 2016. (AP) More

But could Brady have kept a concussion from team doctors?

On Sunday, ESPN aired an E:60 piece on Brady’s recent trip to Asia; he and older son Jack visited China and Japan, and reporter Kevin Negandhi was allowed to follow along.

Negandhi did ask Brady about Bundchen’s claim – the five-time Super Bowl winner did not speak with reporters during New England’s offseason camps – and while he didn’t confirm it (he really can’t without landing himself and/or his team in hot water), he didn’t deny it either.

Here’s the exchange, as transcribed by CBS Sports:

Negandhi: “[Gisele] sees the hits, she was vocal about that, most recently on CBS about the concussions, how much do you talk to her about those hits that you take?” Brady: “She’s there every day. I mean, we go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I’m sore, she knows when I’m tired, she knows when I get hit. We drive home together [from games]. But, she also knows how well I take care of myself. She’s a very concerned wife and very loving.”

While Brady wasn’t obligated to meet with the media during the offseason, training camp will open later this month and he will very likely find himself in front of cameras and microphones – and hearing this question again. But don’t bet on Brady saying anything more than he did to Negandhi.