Tom Brady doesn't want to see Super Bowl jersey thief punished

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he would rather not see a man who stole two of his Super Bowl jersey put in jail.

Brady's jerseys that he wore during victories against against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX and February's comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI were swiped in the locker room after those games were played.

Martin Mauricio Ortega, a credentialed member of the international media, took the jerseys and they were recovered from his Mexico home in the weeks following Super Bowl LI.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and National Football League's security department helped recovers the jersey.

Brady was asked if any punishment should come to Ortega.

"I really don't like anyone to ever get in trouble," Brady said to ESPN.com. "To me, I'm just happy I was able to get it back. ... My reaction then wasn't heartbroken. I thought, at the end of the day, it was a jersey."

"No, absolutely not," Brady added. "I don't like conflict. It's just inherent in who I am."

Ortega reportedly hasn't charged with a crime in the thefts, which also include a helmet worn by Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller in Super Bowl 50.