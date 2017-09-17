Brady voices job support for Kaepernick; Exiled QB breaks silence

In recent weeks, we’ve seen some of the biggest names in the NFL – Aaron Rodgers, Von Miller, Thomas Davis, Richard Sherman among them – say that exiled quarterback Colin Kaepernick deserves a chance to play in the league. And now, arguably the most recognizable football player on the planet has backed them up.

In conjunction with the upcoming release of his book, “The TB12 Method,” New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did an interview with CBS’ Norah O’Donnell, with the first part airing Sunday.

Asked about Kaepernick, Brady said he believes the 29-year-old is worthy of a roster spot:

“I sure hope so,” Brady said. “I’ve always watched him and admired him, the way that he’s played. He was a great young quarterback, he came to our stadium and beat us, and took his team to the Super Bowl in 2012. He’s accomplished a lot in the pros as a player and he’s certainly qualified, and I hope he gets a shot.”

Other than a few messages here and there on social media, Kaepernick has been largely quiet since he became a free agent. He spoke up, however, to the New York Daily News’ Shaun King, telling the publication that he was eager to return to the league.

“I’m ready right now. Working out daily,” Kaepernick said.

On Dec. 16, 2012, Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers beat Brady’s Patriots at Gillette Stadium, 41-34. Kaepernick was 14-for-25 that day, but had 221 passing yards, four touchdowns (including one to former New England star Randy Moss), one pick, and 28 yards rushing.

