Tom Brady Addresses Gisele Bundchen’s Concussion Comments On ESPN

Gisele Bundchen’s concern for Tom Brady’s well-being hasn’t caused a rift at home.

The New England Patriots quarterback responded to comments his wife, Gisele Bundchen, made about him suffering a concussion during the 2016 season Sunday during an interview with ESPN. Bundchen’s surprising concussion revelation made headlines because the didn’t report him having one to the NFL. Brady’s agent later said he suffered a concussion but wasn’t diagnosed with one.

Without confirming nor denying whether he suffered a concussion, Brady acknowledged Bundchen’s expertise on, and concern for, his physical condition is second to none.

“She’s there every day,” Brady told ESPN, per WEEI. “We go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I am sore. She knows when I am tired. She knows when I get hit. We drive home together. But, she also knows how well I take care of myself. She’s a very concerned wife and very loving.

“She’ll support me as long as I continue to want to play,” he said. “She’s like my mom, the two of them sitting next to each other in the suite watching me get hit all day, I’m sure is not fun. They know how well I take care of myself, too.”

Mixing business with personal is dangerous for many, but Brady seems to have handled it diplomatically. That’s probably for the best.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images