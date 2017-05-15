Todd Frazier scores by sneaking home against oblivious Padres

Look, Todd Frazier is not the fastest guy on the bases.

The Chicago White Sox third baseman isn’t going to win any foot races or surprise anyone with his speed. It’s a good thing, then, that he’s got the brains to compensate.

Take the eighth inning of Sunday’s matinee against the San Diego Padres for example. In the midst of an eight-run rally, Frazier found himself on third with one out and Melky Cabrera on first. The plan was for Tyler Saladino to come up and place a bunt down the first base line that would, hopefully, allow Frazier to score and Cabrera to move to second. And while that is what happened, it didn’t exactly go down the way it was supposed to.

As the video above shows, Saladino popped up his bunt attempt which froze everyone on the bases. Well, everyone except for Frazier, who noticed that San Diego first baseman Wil Myers was too busy staring down Cabrera at first after catching the ball to take a look at the man on third.

Todd Frazier is probably still laughing after fooling the Padres on Sunday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

It’s almost like Frazier doesn’t believe he’s going to pull this off. First he takes a couple steps, then casually takes a few more before making a mad dash for the plate. You can even see the shock on Cabrera’s face as he realizes he should probably run, too.

The goofy smile from Frazier is easily the best part of this whole saga. He knows he just pulled off the type of play that should only work in Little League.

The White Sox won, 8-3, but it was the Padres that put on a master class in how to properly tank.





