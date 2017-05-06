Today’s Xfinity race at Talladega: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

The Xfinity Series makes its only visit of the year to Talladega Superspeedway rthis afternoon with the Sparks Energy 300, the ninth race of the season.

Points leader Elliott Sadler looks to defend his win last year at the 2.66-mile speedway and he’ll have to fend off seven full-time Cup drivers who are pulling double duty this weekend.

Here’s all the info you need ahead of today’s race.

All times are Eastern

START: Wayne Sternbergh will give the command for drivers to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:19 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 113 laps (300 miles) around the 2.66-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 50.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 8:30 a.m. The drivers meeting is at 10 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:30 p.m. .

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Jason Warren, member of The Marching Southerners will perform.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Its coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wungerground.com forecasts a race time temperature of 68 degrees with a zero percent chance of rain.

LAST YEAR: Elliott Sadler was declared the winner of the race after a wreck on the frontstretch coming to the checkered flag. The caution froze the field and forced NASCAR to take five minutes to determine whether Sadler or Brennan Poole was the winner.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Xfinity starting lineup