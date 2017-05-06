TJ Rivera, Mets rally for 8-7 win over scuffling Marlins

New York Mets' T.J. Rivera (54) hits a two-run double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Friday, May 5, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) -- On a rainy day when nothing was going right for the New York Mets, all of a sudden everything did.

T.J. Rivera homered early and hit a two-run double to tie the score in a five-run seventh inning that rallied the Mets past the struggling Miami Marlins 8-7 on Friday night.

''It's a great feeling to know that you came through in a situation that the team needs you,'' Rivera said. ''So I let a couple of emotions out a little bit.''

Wilmer Flores drew a four-pitch walk from Kyle Barraclough with the bases loaded and two outs to force in the go-ahead run.

New York opened the inning with six straight hits off normally reliable reliever Brad Ziegler (1-2), who did not retire a batter. The side-arming right-hander had a 1.35 ERA when he was summoned to protect a four-run lead in the seventh.

''I've got to make better pitches and find a way to get softer contact or something,'' said Ziegler, charged with a career-high five runs. ''It's tough. Our guys came out and scored some runs early and gave us a good chance to win and I just didn't get it done.''

Before the game, the injury-depleted Mets added another player to their disabled list: catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Then they fell behind 7-1 when Miami scored six times with two outs in the fourth, highlighted by two-run doubles from Justin Bour and Miguel Rojas.

Curtis Granderson launched a two-run homer off starter Tom Koehler in the bottom half, and New York came all the way back to hand the Marlins their eighth loss in 10 games.

''It's one of those that doesn't feel good when you have a lead and you kind of get your right guys in there and yeah, it doesn't go your way at the end,'' Miami manager Don Mattingly said .

Back from a 4-2 trip, the Mets stopped a six-game skid at home and improved to 5-10 at Citi Field. They scored at least five runs for the eighth consecutive game overall - the club's longest streak in 10 years.

Rivera had a solo shot in the first inning, his first home run this season.

''It was good to kind of treat our fans to that,'' second baseman Neil Walker said. ''We know we're going to start playing better here.''

Jerry Blevins (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh, and Addison Reed worked a one-hit eighth before Jeurys Familia got three quick outs for his third save.

Rivera, the undrafted rookie from New York City who has been filling in at first base for injured Lucas Duda, made a fine scoop for the final out .

''Those are character builder-type wins,'' Blevins said. ''To come back like that, those are the ones that really push a team forward.

''With the talent we have in our lineup, you're never really out of a ballgame.''

Flores got the seventh-inning outburst started with a single. Jose Reyes doubled before Rene Rivera and pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera each had an RBI single.

''I think it's a huge lift,'' Mets manager Terry Collins said . ''We've been through this the last couple years. You've got to be resilient. You've just got to play nine innings and go up and put good at-bats on. Ziegler is as tough as there is to face and they just put good at-bats on, didn't try to do too much, worked the middle of the field as you saw. Very, very impressed by the way they went about things.''

Once a highly regarded prospect, Mets starter Rafael Montero was charged with five runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings in his latest flop at the major league level. He was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to start in place of injured ace Noah Syndergaard.

Rojas and Martin Prado each had three of Miami's 13 hits.

SUPER SUB

T.J. Rivera is batting .407 (11 for 27) with six runs, five doubles and four RBIs in his last seven games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday and placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fatigued pitching arm. The move is retroactive to Tuesday, and Chen is expected to miss only one turn. ... RHP Jose Urena is scheduled to make his first start of the season Sunday in place of Edinson Volquez, on the DL with a blister on his right thumb.

Mets: Cabrera was out of the starting lineup to rest his stiff legs, Collins said. Reyes started at shortstop, with Flores playing third base. ... New York placed the oft-injured d'Arnaud on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday, with a bruised right wrist.

Read More