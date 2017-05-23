TJ Dillashaw '99 percent sure' Cody Garbrandt is out of UFC 213 title fight

Bantamweight contender TJ Dillashaw has revealed that he has an alternative if current champion Cody Garbrandt is unavailable to fight at UFC 213.

The duo, who have had a heated rivalry in recent months, were scheduled to main event UFC 213 for the bantamweight championship on 8 July.

However, news emerged that Garbrandt tore his back over two months ago and that he was traveling to Germany for another procedure to heal it after stem cell treatment did not work.

If "No Love" is unable to heal in time, it would mean the bantamweight title fight will be on delay for at least a couple of months. But for Dillashaw, he has another plan if he does not get a chance to regain his championship, which involves flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

"I was told that if Cody is out of the fight, which I am 99 percent sure he is, I will be fighting [Demetrious Johnson] in August," Dillashaw told ESPN.com.

"I texted Dana White three days ago to ask what the deal was. He told me Cody had one more day of injections [in Germany] and then we'd find out what was going on."

"Mighty Mouse" most recently fought at UFC Kansas in April, defeating Wilson Reis to equal Anderson Silva's title defence record of 10.

There had already been talks of a super fight between Johnson and Garbrandt, which the latter was open to. For Johnson, however, it all boils down to money if he were to fight someone like Dillashaw.

"I already told Dana White, I need seven figures," Johnson said, after his win over Reis. "I need a $1 million payday. I'm out here whooping and cleaning up. Every time we step into the octagon, we bring it."

