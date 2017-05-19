From title belts to toy dragons, here's why the Houston Astros are baseball's best team

Amid the postgame clatter of the Astros’ 3–2 win over the Yankees last Thursday, Houston’s two newest additions sat in the visitors’ clubhouse of Yankee Stadium. They’re nearly identical—one blue and one orange, and both featuring a map of the world encircled with gold, topped by an eagle with gem-encrusted wings, and with the team’s logo front and center. You’ve seen them before: World Boxing Organization championship belts, usually hoisted above a prizefighter’s head after a victorious bout. But on this chilly night in New York, they were being handed out to reserve outfielder Jake Marisnick and staff ace Dallas Keuchel, the rewards for a job well done after yet another Astros win.

The two title belts are the brainchild of 40-year-old designated hitter Carlos Beltran, who joined Houston this off-season as a free agent. (Oddly enough, they arrived just a few days after outfielder Josh Reddick debuted his own WWE-style championship belt for the team; he defaulted to Beltran, though perhaps one day there’ll be a unification of the belts.) Custom-made online, they’re awarded after every Astros victory to the player and pitcher of the game, with the previous recipient passing his belt to the new honoree like it’s Augusta National’s famed green jacket. And although the belts had only become a routine a couple of days before the Houston came to New York, they had already become a coveted accessory.

“It gives us a little more excitement to perform and rub it in our teammates’ faces,” says Reddick. “When you get in the clubhouse, you can leave it in your locker and brag about it.”

Reddick had yet to claim the belt for himself, but given how his team’s season is going, he likely won’t have to wait long to earn it—or to pass it on. There is no team in baseball hotter or better than the Astros, who have won four straight games and nine of their last 10 and have not lost a series all month. They hold the best record in the majors at 29–12 and are in first place in the American League West by 7 1/2 games over the Rangers. That .707 winning percentage translates to 114 victories on the season, and even if Houston falls off that pace, the franchise-best mark of 102, set back in 1998, is still very much in play, as is the club’s first division title in 16 years—and perhaps its first World Series trophy, too.

Armed with one of the best offenses in the game and a pitching staff that features a former Cy Young winner atop the rotation and a multi-inning weapon nicknamed “Dragon” in the bullpen, it’s easy to see how the Astros went from last year’s biggest disappointment to this year’s juggernaut. But there isn’t any one person who’s responsible for Houston’s blazing start. Instead, the Astros can thank a roster with few if any weak spots, one where those championship belts change hands with machine-like regularity.

“We’ve had a different guy every night do the job,” says manager A.J. Hinch. “Some days it’s been George [Springer], some days it’s been [Carlos] Correa, some days it’s been [Jose] Altuve. Every fifth day, it feels like it’s Dallas. Being able to rattle off names like that is the strength of this team.”

Keuchel’s turnaround has been particularly impressive. After being voted the AL’s top pitcher in 2015 on the strength of a 20–8 season and a 2.48 ERA that helped Houston win a wild-card spot, his ERA ballooned to 4.55 in ’16, when he also made seven fewer starts because of a shoulder injury that cost him the last six weeks of the season. He came into spring training this year as one of his team’s biggest question marks: Could he get back to his ’15 self?

Thus far, the 2017 edition of Keuchel is a photocopy of the version from two years ago. He’s averaging just over seven innings per outing, has turned in a quality start in seven of his nine turns and is 7–0 with a 1.84 ERA that is the best in the majors. And while his walk rate (2.0 per nine) is identical to what it was in 2015, and his home run rate (0.8 compared to 0.7) is nearly the same, his hit rate (5.8 vs. 7.2) is markedly better, and his ground-ball rate—the key to his success in 2015—is a sky-high 67.1%, the best of any qualified starter. Batters tattooed his sinker last year, hitting .302 against it with a .453 slugging percentage; those numbers have dropped to .186 and .299, respectively, this season.

Read More