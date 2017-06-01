Titans thoughts around The Web

Here are some Titans stories from around the web.

Jim Wyatt was all over the Titans 5th day of OTAs. Matt Cassel was injured, has a pin in his hand, and will be out six weeks. A training camp return is expected.

My thoughts-

Ramp up the Alex Tanney versus Tyler Ferguson battle. Jim quoted Marcus Mariota as saying he was coming along well and …this all fits with the planned return of Mariota in training camp. On Titans in Two, with Aimee Wells, there is a video of Marcus stepping around doing drills. He looks alright. I wouldn’t say spry or “light on his feet” but he looks fine.

Marcus Mariota said he’s encouraged by what he’s seen from @c_davis_81 and @SilentGrind2. Said both look promising pic.twitter.com/cWw2JZob0V — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 31, 2017





My thoughts: If these two could “pan out” for the Titans, it would be huge. If Tajae Sharpe plays like he did last summer, the Titans could have a much improved passing game. Fantasy people shouldn’t expect some giant uptick in production. Coach Mike Mularkey will always support and focus upon the run game. He’s looking for efficiency in the passing game. The stated improvement would be higher efficiency, not Mariota throwing for 5000 yards or somesuch.

AROUND COVER32

Around the NFL: WR, Brandon Marshall, makes good first impression on teammates and coaches

What’s Trending: Giants’ HC, Ben McAdoo, offers his opinion of the new overtime rules and roster changes

Looking Ahead: Taking a look at the potential impact of the Brady-to-Cooks connection

Player Spotlight: Can Jaguars’ CB, Jalen Ramsey, duplicate his 2016 success in 2017

NFL Rankings: Ranking the top-five quarterbacks in the history of the Houston Texans’ franchise

Terry McCormick wrote “Corey hasn’t practiced much, hasn’t done anything competitively yet. We’re hoping to start him next week,” Titans coach Mike Mularkey said on Wednesday, a day where Davis did only individual work, as you can see in the video above.”

“Davis has repeatedly said that he is ready to go, but he is listening and following the direction of the team’s medical staff, which is taking no chances on the wide receiver from Western Michigan, who was selected fifth overall in the 2017 draft.”

My thoughts: I’m impatient and anxious here.

Jayon Brown is really fast, Mularkey said. Also likes the plays that Taywan Taylor has made at WR. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) May 31, 2017





One former Titan is “off the street” and unavailable.





The post Titans thoughts Around The Web appeared first on Cover32.