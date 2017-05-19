Titans sign two, cut one

The Titans announced that they have shuffled their roster ahead of the weekend.

The team has signed wide receiver Darius Jennings and fullback Joe Bacci to their 90-man roster. Wide receiver K.J. Maye was waived in a corresponding move.

Bacci is an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan, but Jennings has some NFL experience under his belt. He signed with the Browns as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and caught 14 passes for 117 yards during his rookie season. He spent time with the Browns, Bears and Jets last year without seeing any regular season action.

The Titans drafted two wideouts — Corey Davis and Taywan Taylor — to go with Tajae Sharpe, Rishard Matthews and Harry Douglas, which may make it hard for Jennings to stick around for the long term.