Titans sign receiver MeKale McKay, waive CB John Green

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Tennessee Titans have signed wide receiver MeKale McKay and have waived injured cornerback John Green.

McKay, who is 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, had been waived by the Denver Broncos last month. He spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad last season after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati.

McKay had 87 catches for 1,717 yards and 17 touchdowns in 38 games with Cincinnati after transferring from Arkansas.

The Titans had signed Green last month as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut.

