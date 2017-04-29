Titans round three reaches

Titans General Manager added two impressive young players in round three, but he reached considerably.

Taywan Taylor is a wide receiver from Western Kentucky that was widely viewed as a fourth-round pick, at best a late third. Not only did Robinson select him early in the third round, but he traded up with the Patriots to do so.

Jonnu Smith was the tenth rated tight end. With an anticipated run of tight ends, he was expected to go in the fourth or fifth round. There was no run, zero rush, but Smith was selected in the third round by JRob.

There’s two ways to view this. To state that he could have waited is presumptuous, but the data does support this. One could also, however, state that he got his guy- twice. When a general manager shows an affinity for a player, that is of some comfort to fans. The faith Robinson built in the fanbase last year, has most fans leaning toward the latter.

I would predict that his feelings won’t be known…ever. At some point, he will review the draft and reconsider whether he reached or not. It doesn’t do him any good to make his feelings public and won’t help his “wheeler N dealer” reputation, so we surely will never truly find out.

Starting with Smith here

Much of this offseason has been spent discussing how they should draft a tight end. Now that they have, there are not many new thoughts here. The interesting nugget about Smith is that several projected him to play some fullback or h-back in the NFL due to his smaller frame than some other tight ends. I don’t in anyway think the Titans envision this with Smith. He will be a tight end. In fact, most tight ends could probably fill in for a play or two at fullback. It’s really just a bad tangent some went on. This is the tight end they wanted and this meshes up with everyone’s offseason plans for the Titans.

The reviews on Smith are quite favorable, especially from the Senior Bowl. His release off the line of scrimmage was often noted. Another quality, that caught the eyes of scouts, was his ability to work in space. He has a slot wide receiver’s ability to distance himself just enough from his coverage, despite being amidst traffic. Everything I read was quite positive.

Smith was the unfortunate victim of a domestic assault when his ex-girlfriend poured boiling water on him. OK That stinks, it’s unfortunate, I don’t see what that has to do with anything now. Part of this new Titan’s welcome should include forgetting that this happened. He wasn’t the aggressor, so let’s move on already.

And now Kendall Wright’s replacement

During the prior two years, Wright was not an overly productive wide receiver in this offense. His shake and bake ability, his cat quick legs, his YAC ability….a lot of light was shined on Wright. I wasn’t buying it. Mike Mularkey has coached a long time and his third wide receiver position has always yielded low production. I posted the data previously; I will take a guess today. It’s in the ballpark of 25 catches for 350 yards. Mularkey loves his tight ends and utilizes them as often as possible. If he needs a third down catch, he relies upon his top wide receiver and his athletic tight end. The third wide receiver doesn’t even get much opportunity to contribute. Last year, Wright had 29 catches. With his summer injury, this amounts to about two catches per game. After the season, it seemed crystal clear that the Titans weren’t pleased with the idea of paying Wright $7 million dollars for 29 catches. Wright was not re-signed.

Yesterday, the Titans selected Corey Davis. This pushed Tajae Sharpe into this nominal third wide receiver spot. Then they selected a cornerback that can play wide receiver in Adoree Jackson. At this point, I wondered how these two catches per game would be split up and also, does it matter? It’s so tiny, I just assumed that would be one catch for Adoree and one for Sharpe.

Today they added a wide receiver in Taywan Taylor.

He is a different type of wide receiver in that he almost thinks he’s tall. If you hop on over to youtube, you’ll see him using his body to “box out” cornerbacks and outleaping corners. If someone told me he thinks he is 6 foot five inches tall, I’d believe them. I am leery that this is something he could do in the FBS, but won’t be able to pull off in the NFL. The lesser athletes in the FBS may have contributed to these simple displays of dominance.

Read More