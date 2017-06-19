Titans add another target, sign free-agent receiver Eric Decker

Marcus Mariota doesn’t have any kids yet, but he might have had the happiest Father’s Day of anyone.

The Tennessee Titans continue to help Mariota, this time by signing free-agent receiver Eric Decker to a one-year deal on Sunday according to numerous reports. Decker was cut by the New York Jets after an injury-filled 2016. Assuming he has recovered from those hip and shoulder issues, he should be a fine piece in the Titans’ offense. Nashville is also a nice landing spot for Decker’s wife, country singer Jessie James Decker.

Tennessee didn’t put many good passing targets on the field for Mariota last season, but the team did have a great run game with a strong offensive line. This offseason the team used the No. 5 overall pick on receiver Corey Davis, who should be Mariota’s No. 1 receiver for years to come. Decker, who is 30 years old, should be a great example for Davis and should be productive. In 2015 Decker had 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns. There’s no reason he can’t be productive again.

The Titans are an intriguing team this season. They took a step forward and should be in the mix to win the AFC South. Decker might help get them over the hump.

Eric Decker has signed with the Tennessee Titans. (AP) More

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab