Titans 53 roster prediction, whole team

Here is look at what I am predicting will be the Titans 53 man roster. The number next to the text is how many at that position. The running total will be in parenthesis. Each of the positions are linked to their corresponding writeups.

Special teams 3 (3)

The Titans have three special teamers in punter Brett Kern, kicker Ryan Succop, and long snapper Beau Brinkley.

Quarterbacks 2 (5)

Marcus Mariota and Matt Cassel.

Backfield 4 (9)

DeMarco Murray, Derrick Henry, David Fluellen, and Jalston Fowler.

Tight Ends 5 (14)

Delanie Walker, Phillip Supernaw, Jonnu Smith, Jace Amaro, and Jerome Cunningham.

Wide Receivers 5(19)

Rishard Matthews, Tajae Sharpe, Corey Davis, Taywan Taylor, and Tre McBride.

Offensive line 8 (27)

Taylor Lewan, Jack Conklin, Quinton Spain, Ben Jones, Josue Matias, Josh Kline, Dennis Kelly, and Tim Lelito.

Defensive line 8 (35)

Jurrell Casey, Antwaun Woods, Austin Johnson, Roderick Henderson, Daquan Jones, Angelo Blackson, Mehdi Abdesmad, and Caushaud Lyons. (Karl Klug PUP)

Linebackers 8 (43)

Brian Orakpo, Derrick Morgan, Kevin Dodd, Josh Carraway, Aaron Wallace, Avery Williamson, Wesley Woodyard, and Daren Bates

Cornerbacks 5 (48)

Adoree Jackson, Logan Ryan, Bryce McCain, Leshaun Sims, and D’Joun Smith.

Safeties 5 (53)

Kevin Byard, DaNorris Searcy, Brynden Trawick, Johnathan Cyprien, and Curtis Riley

(Roderick Henderson has already been released)

