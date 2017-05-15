Titans 53 prediction, backfield, May

Marcus Mariota is a wonderful young quarterback. Matt Cassel plays like a veteran that had his day and is “pushing his luck” by playing longer. I lack confidence in him. The Titans don’t seem to, so he’ll make the team. I prefer Alex Tanney or signing some other veteran.

As a third string quarterback, the Titans usually keep a player on the practice squad rather than tie up a roster spot.

Derrick Henry and DeMarco Murray are each impressive talents. David Fluellen will make the roster over Khalfani Muhammad. I don’t think he was a good draft pick. I did predict they would pick a third down back, but his pass blocking is suspect and he had precious few receptions in college. After Marcus broke his leg…. no way they keep someone that is suspect at picking up the blitz. It’s just too big of a risk.

Jalston Fowler is a wonderful fullback that has been sorely under-utilized. Henry’s former college blocker and roommate has the ability to line up in the slot and carry the ball. The Titans average roughly 5 yards per carry when he is in the game. Fowler is a bruiser type of big back. He is not going to run for 1000 yards or catch 60 passes, but he is capable of stepping in on occasion. I predict Fowler will have a larger role in 2017.

I am also predicting that Jonnu Smith plays an h-back role and the Titans offense changes a bit. Coach Mike Mularkey will not go away from his multiple tight end sets that he considers his “bread and butter” offense. The Titans underwent some massive changes at tight end and I will run through this more in the tight end article.

