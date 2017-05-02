Tinkler: PSL title race not yet over for Cape Town City

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler took full responsibility for the defeat to the Team of Choice following Kurt Lentjies' sublime late finish at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

"It was far from pretty and there are no excuses and we were just not good enough. We didn't put in a performance that we should have,” Tinkler told reporters after the game.

"We've been very good the whole year and this is obviously our first loss this year but I can't really point the finger at one person. Collectively we were very, very poor," he added.

The Citizens, who are placed third on the league table, are two points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with four games left for City and five for the Brazilians.

"Tactically, we were poor, decision making, we were poor, and I don't think it was Maritzburg putting us under pressure. I don't think Maritzburg’s shape was good, no. We just didn't show up," Tinkler continued.

"There's so much can happen and there are four games [remaining for City], and we’re just going to focus on the extra one now and try and get the result against Free State Stars.

"What is important is that we need to bounce back from this and bring the guys back to earth, and hopefully we see a better performance in the next game," Tinkler concluded.