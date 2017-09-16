There was a time when Ravens superfan 'Captain Dee-Fense' thought about a name change

There was a time when Baltimore Ravens superfan “Captain Dee-Fense” thought about changing nicknames.

“Captain Offense?”

Yep, in those early seasons after the team moved from Cleveland in 1996 – there are some great stories about how lean those years were – it could get a little rough for the Captain.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports in our “Portrait of a Fan” series (watch the full story in video above), Captain Dee-fense said, “Those first years, I’d come out here, we’d score 40 points and give up 45, and I’d walk out that stadium, [and people would say] ‘Hey Captain, you suck, we can’t stop nobody.’ ”

Considering the franchise’s identity is tied to that side of the ball, sticking with the original name worked out well for the Navy veteran of 24 years.

