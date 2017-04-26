What time limit? Dallas Cowboys once held up NFL draft for six hours

If you tune in to the NFL draft for any stretch of time over its three days, one of the phrases you’ll hear often is, “So now ______ is on the clock.”

To keep things moving along, there’s a time limit on picks. Ten minutes in the first round, seven in the second, five in the third through sixth rounds, and just four in the seventh.

But it hasn’t always been that way. Years ago, there was no clock at all. It was, of course, before the days of the draft being televised (that didn’t happen until 1980), and teams could make their picks almost at their leisure.

Mel Renfro and Roger Staubach, drafted by the Cowboys in 1964, both enjoyed Hall of Fame careers.

Gil Brandt, the longtime former Dallas Cowboys personnel executive who is now an analyst on NFL.com, took part in a Twitter Q&A on Wednesday and was asked for his fondest memory of the draft. Brandt brought up the time in 1964 when the Cowboys held up the draft for six hours as they had a medical check done on defensive back Mel Renfro:

A5) Since there used to be no time limit, we held up the '64 Draft for 6 hrs to send a doctor to inspect Mel Renfro's wrist injury #TV23Chat pic.twitter.com/mWO5Lkp23c — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 26, 2017





A quick search, and we were able to dig up a little more, through a story Brandt wrote for NFL.com three years ago:

“I liked Mel as a player and person. We had an accidental meeting in the Portland airport after his junior year at Oregon,” Brandt wrote. “Both of our flights were cancelled due to fog and we ended up sharing a ride to Seattle. Because the NFL was often bidding with the American Football League for the same players, pre-draft relationships with prospects were vitally important. Mel and I had become pretty good friends.

“Shortly before the draft, Mel had informed me that he had become so distraught over the Kennedy assassination that he slammed his fist through a glass medicine cabinet and had sliced his wrist. The injury scared off many teams, but we stayed the course with him. Still, we had to make sure the medicals checked out. So when it was our turn to pick in the second round, we called an orthopedic surgeon from Portland named Dr. Slocum, and sent him to Eugene to examine Renfro. Six hours later, we received the news we were hoping for and took him.”

The patience certainly paid off. Renfro played 14 seasons for the Cowboys, making the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1996.

And he wasn’t the only Hall of Famer Dallas drafted that year: seventh-round pick “Bullet” Bob Hayes and 10th-round pick Roger Staubach are also enshrined in Canton.