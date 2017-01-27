Time for Ebby wins Santa Anita feature by a neck

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) -- Time for Ebby won the $56,000 feature for older fillies and mares by a neck Thursday at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Kent Desormeaux, Time for Ebby ran six furlongs in 1:10.48 and paid $5.60, $3.40 and $2.60 as the 9-5 favorite in the field of seven.

Zuzu's Petals returned $4.80 and $3.40, while Top Notch was another half-length back in third and paid $4.60 to show.

The victory, worth $33,600, increased Time for Ebby's career earnings to $81,925, with three wins in eight starts.