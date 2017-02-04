Timberwolves' Zach LaVine out for season with torn left ACL

One of the NBA’s highest-flying young talents has been grounded. The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Saturday evening that shooting guard Zach LaVine has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, an injury that will require surgical repair and knock him out for the rest of the 2016-17 campaign.

The injury appears to have occurred midway through the third quarter of the Wolves’ Friday loss to the Detroit Pistons when LaVine came down hard and awkwardly on his left leg after driving to the basket for a tough layup:

Zach LaVine's knee injury occurred on this play pic.twitter.com/8xkgr7YI7A — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 4, 2017





LaVine was clearly in pain on the ground, grabbing his left knee, but was able to get to his feet and make his way to the Wolves’ bench as the team took a timeout. Somewhat remarkably, he returned to the court, took the free throw he earned after being fouled by Detroit center Andre Drummond, and played the next 5 1/2 minutes before coming out with 1:47 remaining in the third.

He’d try to give it a go again to start the fourth quarter, but checked out of the game just 47 seconds into the final frame and wouldn’t return, finishing with 20 points on 9-for-13 shooting, four rebounds and four assists:





After the game, coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters that LaVine had suffered a left knee contusion and would be re-evaluated when the team returning to Minnesota. A Saturday morning MRI revealed the tear. Neither a date for LaVine’s surgery nor an expected timetable for his return has yet been set.

News of LaVine’s injury elicited sympathy and well wishes from many of his teammates and NBA peers:

Don't know you personally but love your talent homie. Have a healthy and speedy recovery @ZachLaVine!! Minor set back/major comeback. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2017





I haven't met a harder worker than him. I know you will come back stronger than before. @ZachLaVine ???? — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) February 4, 2017





Prayers up for my little brother @zachlavine. The way you work I know you'll be back better than ever!!! Love — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 4, 2017





Praying for the brodie @ZachLaVine for a speedy recovery! — Langston Galloway (@LangGalloway10) February 4, 2017





Pray up for my teammate and brother @ZachLaVine I know he will come back stronger then ever! ???? — shabazz muhammad (@ShabazzMuhammad) February 4, 2017





Praying for my brother @ZachLaVine God wouldn't put you through this if he knew you couldn't handle it and come back stronger from it✊???? — Tyus Jones (@Tyusjones06) February 4, 2017





Prayers out to @ZachLaVine. Hope for a speedy recovery bro???????? — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) February 4, 2017





The injury brings a disappointing end to what had been a breakout season for the 21-year-old LaVine. Previously best known to fans as the aerial artist who won the 2015 and 2016 Slam Dunk Contests at All-Star Weekend, LaVine had come into his own in his third season as a starting shooting guard for the young Wolves, averaging 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 37.2 minutes per game over 47 appearances, shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from 3-point range.

Losing LaVine deals a significant blow to the Wolves, who entered this season with sky-high expectations thanks to the presence of consecutive Rookie of the Year Award winners Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns alongside the high-scoring LaVine, and to the offseason hire of defensive guru Tom Thibodeau as the head coach to lead the talented young core. After a slow start to the season marked by inexperience, blown second-half leads and defensive ineffectiveness, Minnesota has started to come on of late, winning eight of their last 13 games to improve to 19-31 on the season, putting them in a three-way tie for 11th place in the West and 3 1/2 games out of the conference’s final playoff spot.

As you might expect when talking about a player who ranks third in the NBA in minutes per game, there aren’t many non-LaVine Wolves lineups that have played significant minutes. The most frequently used version includes Minnesota’s other four starters — Towns, Wiggins, big man Gorgui Dieng and point guard Ricky Rubio — joined by offense-first reserve Shabazz Muhammad, and has outscored opponents by 14 points in a 92-minute sample spread over 28 games.

