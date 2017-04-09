Tim Tebow's bat has baseball fans paying attention

Look, you know the drill by now: Tim Tebow does something, everyone gets notified and it runs through the sports media cycle for the next 24 hours or so.

It was like this during his college football career and his brief NFL stint. It’s the same now during his foray into baseball.

So what’s interesting about the reaction to Tebow’s second home run of his minor-league career — a three-run, no doubter of a shot — wasn’t that it instantly made the rounds on social media. What was strange is how people were discussing it.

Tim Tebow now has two home runs with the Columbia Fireflies

The normal vitriol wasn’t as apparent. Rising above that was pretty clear astonishment in just how good Tebow looked during the at-bat.

Tim Tebow with his second homerun of the season! It was a 3-run HR to Right Field. #LetsGlow pic.twitter.com/jrusDpU6EL — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) April 9, 2017





Tim Tebow's got a surprisingly good swing???? — Austin Davis (@davisaustin425) April 9, 2017





Anyone else think Tim Tebow has a really pretty swing? — james p villarini (@jamesvillarini1) April 9, 2017





To be honest, Tim Tebow has a better swing than Jose Reyes. — Zeke (@PrimeTimeBS15) April 9, 2017





I know folks don't wanna hear it but Tim Tebow really has a nice looking swing. — Frederick D. Gibson (@Sugalean) April 9, 2017





That last tweet pretty much nails it.

Does Tebow get more coverage than most minor league teams combined? Absolutely. Is it unfair to put so much attention on someone so low on baseball’s totem pole? Of course. Do people get sick of hearing about him? They sure do.

That doesn’t mean his actual highlights aren’t worth noticing when these situations arise. You can make whatever you want of the Tebow phenomenon, but he’s got two nice looking home runs already this season.

That’s an undeniable fact at this point. Whether that swing takes him anywhere remains to be seen.

